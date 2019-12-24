The St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,829 head selling Dec. 12, 1,524 head selling on Dec. 5 compared to 919 head selling a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, feeder lambs were trading $11 to $16 higher. The slaughter culls and utility ewes were selling $12 to $14 higher. The majority of the feeder lamb consignments had a very attractive and moderate flesh condition. There was a good demand on the part of the buyers, with moderate to active activity on the market. Supply included 76% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 15% slaughter sheep/lambs (94% ewes, 6% bucks); 9% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 47 lbs., 185.00; 93 head, 50 to 56 lbs., 196.00 to 211.00 (203.62); 66 head, 63 to 66 lbs., 207.00; 227 head, 71 to 79 lbs., 203.00 to 212.00 (209.17); 326 head, 80 to 89 lbs., 187.00 to 199.00 (195.36); 40 head, 82 lbs., 205.00, fancy; 165 head, 91 to 97 lbs., 181.00 to 191.00 (186.57); 129 head, 102 to 103 lbs., 177.00 to 180.00 (179.81); 5 head, 110 lbs., 151.00; 61 head, 120 lbs., 151.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 129 lbs., 146.00. Medium 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 69 lbs., 183.00; 54 head, 167 lbs., 55.00, average.
Feeder ewes: Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 209 lbs., 64.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 133 head, 153 lbs., 67.00, average. Cull 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 59 head, 141 lbs., 65.00, average.
Feeder bucks: Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 205 to 236 lbs., 51.00 to 63.00 (56.07), average.
Replacement ewes: Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight,from 1 to 2 years, open, 40 head, 139 lbs., 125.00; from 2 to 4 years, open, 90 head, 171 to 178 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (132.59); from 2 to 4 years, March to May, 10 head, 199 lbs., 160.00. Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight,from 4 to 6 years, open, 19 head, 246 lbs., 140.00.
