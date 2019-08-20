St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,024 head of sheep on Aug. 15, compared to 2,108 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Ag Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder lambs weighing under 90 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher, those between 90 and 100 pounds were selling $3 lower and those weighing over 100 pounds stayed steady. The good slaughter ewes were selling $8.50 lower, The Utilities staying steady and Culls were selling $3 higher. Many small strings with a few long strings brought attractive quality lambs. The market activity remained moderate with good demand. The supply included: 97% feeder sheep/lambs were 100% lambs, 6% was slaughter sheep/lambs, 97% were ewes and 3% were bucks; and 1% was replacement sheep/lambs with 100% ewes.
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 51 head, 108 lbs., 145.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 31 head, 64 lbs., 154.00; 7 head, 67 lbs.,147.00 poor fleshed; 173 head, 71 to 77 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (160.39); 383 head, 80 to 89 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (156.78); 5 head, 87 lbs., 135.00 short docks; 711 head, 90 to 98 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (149.45); 174 head, 103 to 108 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (145.30); 193 head, 110 to 117 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (144.04). Large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 126 lbs., 132.00; 20 head, 130 lbs., 120.00 short docks. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 43 lbs., 151.00; 32 head, 58 lbs., 153.00.
Slaughter sheep/lambs: Ewes, Good 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 50 head, 176 ls., 50.00 average dressing. Ewes, Good 2 to 3, 14 head, 209 lbs., 50.00 average. Utility 2, 56 head, 155 lbs., 49.00 average. Cull 1, 10 head, 141 lbs., 38.00 average. Bucks 1, 4 head, 249 lbs., 52.00 average.
Replacement sheep/lambs: Ewes, large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 14 head, 180 lbs., 125.00.
