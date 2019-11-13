St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,620 head of sheep and lambs, compared to 4,347 head on Oct. 31 and 2,122 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder lambs weighing 60, 70 and 80 pounds were selling $6 to $10 lower while the remaining weights stayed unevenly steady. The slaughter ewes were selling $2 to $6 lower this week. The quantities offered of replacement ewes were too narrow to compare. There were several large strings of lambs offered and they were holding a moderate flesh condition. The moderate demand lead to moderate activity in the market. The supply included 82% feeder sheep and lambs with 100% lambs; 17% was slaughter sheep and lambs with 98% ewes and 2% were bucks; and 2% was replacement sheep and lambs with 87% ewes and 13% were bucks.
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/atual weight, 12 head, 20 lbs., 135.00; 110 head, 51 to 55 lbs., 193.00 to 210.00 (203.64); 947 head, 62 to 69 lbs., 195.00 to 208.00 (203.77); 235 head, 75 to 78 lbs., 171.00 to 185.00 (183.90); 1113 head, 82 to 88 lbs., 172.00 to 182.00 (178.20); 175 head, 90 to 95 lbs., 165.50 to 171.00 (166.37); 329 head, 101 to 106 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (157.39); 44 head, 123 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (142.75).
Slaughter sheep and lambs: Ewes, Good 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actu8al weight, 102 head 175 lbs., 44.00 average dressing. Good 2 to 3, 15 head, 211 lbs., 41.00 average. Cull 1 to 2, 229 head, 135 lbs., 40.50 average; 213 head, 152 lbs., 44.00 average. Bucks 1 to 2, 8 head, 212 lbs., 48.00 average. Bucks 2 to 3, 4 head, 246 lbs., 54.00 average.
Replacement sheep and lambs: Ewes, large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 11 head, 198 lbs., 145.00; over 6 years old, open, 8 head, 147 lbs., 75.00; over 6 years old, open, 8 head, 193 lbs., 120.00. Large frame 1 to 2, over 6 years old, open, 12 head, 156 lbs., 75.00. Bucks, large frame 1 to 2, under 1 years old, 1 head, 215 lbs., 200.00; under 1 years old, 3 head, 280 lbs., 525.00; under 1 years old, 1 head, 305 lbs., 285.00. Large frame 2 to 3, under 1 years old, 1 head, 400 lbs., 160.00.
