The St.Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported reciepts of 2,836 head of lambs selling on Nov. 21 compared to 2,564 head selling a week ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, feeder lambs weighing 90 to 110 pounds were trading $5 to $9 higher. Loads were created with large strings offered supporting the higher demand, coupled with the need to fill loads. Feeder lambs under 90 pounds were selling $6 to $10 lower. Consignments were of feeder lambs of attractive quality. Large loads of slaughter ewes created prices that were $6 to $10 higher. There was very good demand for replacement ewes. The market was active with offerings readily clearing the market. The next sale is Dec 5. The supply included 55% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 22% slaughter sheep/lambs (97% ewes, 3% bucks); 23% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 47 lbs., 185.00; 126 head, 54 to 58 lbs., 191.00 to 197.00 (193.19); 139 head, 60 to 67 lbs., 185.00 to 190.00 (187.90); 260 head, 70 to 78 lbs., 183.00 to 191.00 (189.54); 203 head, 81 to 89 lbs., 168.00 to 183.00 (171.51); 37 head, 83 lbs., 190.00, ewe lambs. 234 head, 91 to 96 lbs., 173.00 to 176.00 (175.22); 352 head, 101 to 105 lbs., 158.00 to 165.75 (163.35); 32 head, 113 to 114 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.73); 6 head, 126 lbs., 140.00; 17 head, 131 to 135 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.74).
Slaughter ewes: Good 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 119 head, 179 lbs., 52.00, average. Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 197 lbs., 60.00, verage. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 223 head, 159 lbs., 56.00, average. Cull 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 244 head, 143 lbs., 55.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 209 lbs., 42.00, average. 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 249 lbs., 62.00, average.
Replacement ewes: Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 to 2 years, open, 9 head, 161 lbs., 125.00; from 2 to 4 years, open, 68 head, 162 to 166 lbs., 125.00 to 215.00 (194.77); from 4 to 6 years, open, 167 head, 175 lbs., 175.00 to 220.00 (206.65); less than 6 years, open, 388 head, 155 to 181 lbs., 100.00 to 155.00 (133.94).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.