The St.Onge-Newell Sheep Yards reported receipts of 575 head selling a week ago, 2,433 head on Jan. 9 and 3,237 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, prices on the bulk of the slaughter ewes were unevenly steady. There were not enough feeder lamb offerings to establish a trend or enough head to make a reasonable comment on market activity and demand. The supply included 19% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 62% slaughter sheep/lambs (96% ewes, 4% bucks); 19% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 59 lbs., 221.00; 11 head, 68 lbs., 216.00; 17 head, 73 lbs., 221.00; 9 head, 107 lbs., 170.00. Medium frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 82 lbs., 224.00.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 205 head, 148 lbs., 93.00, high; 17 head, 184 lbs., 76.00, average; 64 head, 171-192 lbs., 70.00-74.00 (73.26), low. Utility 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 148 lbs., 78.00, average. Cull 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 43 head, 129 lbs., 72.50, average.
Slaughter bucks: 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 212-224 lbs., 62.00-69.00 (66.76), average.
Replacement ewes: Large 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 1 to 2 years, March to May, 13 head, 149 lbs., 190.00; more than 6 years, March to May, 94 head, 166-175 lbs., 130.00-180.00 (159.89).
