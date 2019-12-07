Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 826 head of dairy cattle selling on Nov. 26, compared to 661 head in October and 690 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
The supply was heavy with three herd dispersals. The demand was good on most classes. Included were 10% springer heifers, 6% were bred heifers, 21% were open heifers, 17$ were fresh and milking cows,
10% were bred and springer cows and 8% were baby calves. The balance was steers, bulls and slaughter cows. The prices were reported on a per-head basis and for Holsteins unless otherwise noted.
Springer heifers bred 7 to 9 months: Supreme, 1150.00 to 1290.00, Jerseys, 1350.00 to 1450.00, crossbreds, 1100.00 to 1420.00; Approved, 900.00 to 1150.00, crossbreds, 925.00 to 1050.00; Medium, 700.00 to 875.00, individual, crossbred, 700.00; Common, 335.00 to 625.00.
Heifers bred 3 to 6 months: Supreme, few, Jerseys, 1325.00 to 1375.00, crossbreds, 1200.00 to 1350.00; Approved, 900.00 to 1100.00, few, Jerseys, 1100.00 to 1120.00, crossbreds, 875.00 to 1125.00; Medium, 800.00 to 825.00, few, crossbreds, 750.00 to 800.00.
Heifers bred 1 to 3 months: Supreme, individual, 1000.00; Medium, package of 4, 690.00, crossbreds, 630.00 to 685.00; Common, few, 460.00 to 475.00, few, crossbreds, 550.00 to 560.00.
Open heifers: Approved, 195 to 298 lbs., 100.00 to 180.00, individual, crossbred, 285 lbs., 200.00, 310 to 390 lbs., 150.00 to 290.00, 415 to 495 lbs., 200.00 to 390.00, crossbreds, 200.00 to 240.00, 515 to 595 lbs., 300.00 to 500.00, individual, Jersey, 525 lbs., 420.00, crossbreds 270.00 to 380.00, 602 to 690 lbs., 440.00 to 540.00; 710 to 770 lbs., few, 480.00 to 650.00; Medium, 630 to 690 lbs., 270.00 to 340.00, individual, Jersey, 645 lbs., 360.00, few, crossbreds, 300.00, 730 to 795 lbs., 310.00 to 400.00, few, Jerseys, 430.00.
Replacement cows: Fresh cows, Approved, 1050.00 to 1275.00; Medium, 850.00 to 975.00, individual, crossbred, 1025.00. Milking cows, Supreme, 1300.00 to 1600.00; Approved, 1075.00 to 1285.00, crossbreds, 1000.00 to 1250.00; Medium, 900.00 to 1050.00, Jerseys, 725.00 to 1000.00; crossbreds, 700.00 to 900.00; Common, 475.00 to 850.00, few, Jerseys, 350.00 to 625.00, crossbreds, 260.00 to 600.00.
Springer cows: Supreme, few, 1200.00 to 1300.00; Approved, 1000.00 to 1125.00, individual, crossbred, 1175.00; Medium, 825.00 to 975.00, few, crossbreds, 850.00; Common, 500.00 to 800.00, crossbreds, 350.00 to 575.00. Cows bred 1 to 6 months, Approved, 1150.00 to 1200.00, individual, crossbred, 1275.00; Medium, 1025.00 to 1050.00; Common, 550.00 to 750.00, few, Jerseys, 300.00 to 350.00, few, crossbreds, 310.00 to 700.00.
Baby calves: Holstein heifers, 35.00 to 50.00; Holstein bulls, 35.00 to 65.00, small 15.00 to 30.00; Jersey bulls, several, 20.00; crossbred heifers, few, 50.00 to 85.00; crossbred bulls, 65.00 to 75.00, small 25.00 to 40.00; beef cross heifers, 105.00 to 180.00; beef cross bulls, 125.00 to 205.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.