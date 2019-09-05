Springfield Field Livestock Marketing Center, Springfied, Missouri, reported receipts of 376 head of dairy cattle selling on Aug. 27, compared to 379 head in July and 797 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
The supply was light with two small herd dispersals. The demand was moderate to light. Included in the offerings were 18% springer heifers, 10% bred heifers, 15% open heifers, 10% fresh and milking cows,
10% bred and springer cows and 14% baby calves. The balance was steers, bulls and slaughter cows. The prices are reported are on a per head basis and for Holsteins unless noted otherwise.
Springer heifers: Bred seven to nine months, Supreme, 1050.00 to 1200.00. individual, Brown Swiss, 1175.00; few, crossbreds, 1075.00 to 1090.00. Approved, 800.00 to 990.00; ind., Jersey 975.00; ind., Ayrshire 925.00; ind., milking Shorthorn, 900.00. Heifers bred three to six months, Supreme, 1000.00 to 1110.00. Approved, 885.00 to 950.00; ind., crossbred, 975.00. Medium, 500.00 to 800.00. Heifers bred one to three months, Approved, 710.00 to 900.00. Medium, few, 450.00 to 550.00. Common, few, 330.00; ind., crossbred, 375.00.
Open heifers: Approved, package of 2 crossbreds 243 lbs., 230.00; ind., 360 lbs. 280.00, ind., milking shorthorn, 400 lbs., 400.00; few, crossbreds, 300 to 320 lbs., 200.00 to 250.00, 415 to 497 lbs., few, 395.00 to 400.00, ind., Jersey 455 lbs., 360.00; ind., milking shorthorn, 430 lbs., 430.00, crossbreds, 380.00 to 430.00, 510 to 589 lbs., 430.00 to 510.00, ind., Jersey 553 lbs., 360.00, crossbreds, 380.00 to 400.00; pkg., 11, 685 lbs., 630.00, ind., Jersey 635 lbs., 650.00, 725 to 753 lbs., 460.00 to 590.
Replacement cows: Fresh and milking cows, Supreme, few, 1025.00. Approved, few, 875.00 to 950.00, few, milking shorthorns, 800.00 to 950.00, ind., Ayrshire, 900.00, ind., crossbred 875.00. Medium, 625.00 to 800.00, ind., Jersey, 670.00. Common, few, 510.00 to 525.00, few, Jerseys, 325.00 to 370.00, crossbreds, 260.00 to 540.00.
Springer cows, Supreme, milking shorthorns, 900.00 to 1125.00. Approved, few, 975.00 to 1025.00, few, Jerseys, 925.00 to 1000.00. Medium, 675.00 to 775.00, Jerseys, 775.00 to 875.00, crossbreds, 660.00 to 800.00. Cows, bred three to six months, scarce.
Baby calves: Holstein heifers, several, 85.00; Holstein bulls, 60.00 to 85.00, small, 25.00 to 55.00; Brown Swiss bulls, pkg. of 2, 80.00; ind., Jersey heifer, 110.00; crossbred heifers, few, 45.00; crossbred bulls, 55.00 to 70.00, small, 30.00 to 50.00; beef cross heifers, 145.00 to 185.00; beef cross bulls, 165.00 to 195.00.
