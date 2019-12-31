Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 652 head of dairy carry selling on Dec. 10, compared to 826 head in November and 239 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Sprinfield, Missiouri.
The supply was heavy with three herd dispersals. The demand was moderate to light. Included were 8% springer heifers, 15% were bred heifers, 14% were open heifers, 16% were fresh and milking cows,
11% were bred and springer cows and 10% were baby calves. The balance was steers, bulls and slaughter cows. The prices reported were on a per head basis and for Holsteins unless noted otherwise.
Springer heifers bred 7 to 9 months: Supreme, 1000.00 to 1360.00; Approved, 800.00 to 975.00, individual, Jersey, 900.00; crossbreds, 700.00 to 875.00; Medium, 600.00 to 750.00, Jerseys, 600.00 to 750.00; crossbreds, 550.00 to 600.00; Common, 350.00 to 550.00, individual, crossbred, 450.00.
Heifers bred 3 to 6 months: Supreme, 950.00 to 1050.00, crossbreds, 935.00 to 1025.00; Approved, 800.00 to 935.00, crossbreds, 700.00 to 900.00; Medium, 550.00 to 790.00, Jerseys, 600.00 to 750.00; crossbreds, 575.00 to 650.00; Common, 450.00 to 500.00, crossbreds, few, 400.00 to 525.00.
Heifers bred 1 to 3 months: Approved, individual, 850.00, individual, crossbred, 860.00; Medium, individual, 635.00.
Open heifers: Approved, 198 to 200 lbs., few, crossbreds, 135.00 to 150.00; 382 to 395 lbs., package 7, 382 lbs., 230.00, individual, crossbred, 378 lbs., 175.00; 410 to 490 lbs., 220.00 to 400.00, package 4, Jerseys, 499 lbs., 310.00; individual, crossbred, 270.00; 522 to 591 lbs., 325.00 to 370.00, crossbreds, 250.00 to 400.00; 665 to 690 lbs., 400.00 to 470.00, package 3, Jerseys, 690 lbs., 530.00; individual, 715 lbs., 410.00, individual, crossbred, 790 lbs., 500.00; Medium, package 2, 685 lbs., 325.00, individual, Jersey 635 lbs., 340.00, individual, crossbred, 615 lbs., 375.
Replacement cows: Fresh cows, Supreme, few, 1025.00 to 1150.00; Approved, 800.00 to 950.00, individual, Jersey, 835.00; Medium, 675.00 to 975.00, few, Jerseys, 675.00, individual, crossbred, 725.00; Common, 320.00 to 650.00. Milking cows, Supreme, 1025.00 to 1400.00; Approved, 800.00 to 950.00 Medium, 600.00 to 775.00 Common, 275.00 to 550.00. Springer cows, Supreme, few, 1000.00 to 1125.00; Approved, 825.00 to 975.00; Medium, 625.00 to 800.00; Common, 500.00 to 580.00, few, crossbreds, 610.00.
Cows bred 1 to 6 months: Supreme, 975.00 to 1075.00; Approved, 750.00 to 850.00, individual, Jersey, 770.00, individual, crossbred, 780.00; Medium, 525.00 to 750.00, individual, crossbred, 750.00; Common, 350.00 to 500.00, individual, Jersey, 320.00, individual, crossbred, 435.00.
Baby calves: Holstein heifers, few, 15.00 to 50.00; Holstein bulls, 35.00 to 50.00, small, 15.00 to 30.00; Jersey bulls, individual, 15.00; crossbred heifers, few, 25.00 to 45.00; crossbred bulls, 60.00 to 65.00, small, 22.50 to 25.00; beef cross heifers, 140.00 to 210.00; beef cross bulls, 180.00 to 235.00, small, 60.00 to 140.00.
