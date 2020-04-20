Sringgfield Livestock Markeeting Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported 1,477 head of feeder cattle selling on April 15, compared to 1,152 head on April 8 and 1,716 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 450 pounds were steady, those 450 to 550 pounds were steady to $5 higher, those 550 to 700 pounds were selling $3 to $4 lower and there was no recent test for those weighing over 700 pounds for a price comparison. The heifers were steady. The demand and supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 66% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 26% were heifers and 8% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1m, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 281 lbs., 203.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 305 to 346 lbs., 174.00 to 186.00 (178.21); 21 head, 368 to 393 lbs., 167.00 to 179.00 (175.07); 25 head, 415 to 430 lbs., 161.00 to 175.00 (170.42); 164 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 153.50 to 174.00 (168.70); 19 head, 454 to 462 lbs., 145.00 to 165.00 (159.35) unweaned; 124 head, 509 to 543 lbs., 153.50 to 174.75 (170.62); 31 head, 506 to 534 lbs., 147.50 to 159.25 (154.00) unweaned; 55 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 144.50 to 156.50 (147.84); 16 head, 570 to 593 lbs., 127.00 to 133.25 (132.12) fleshy; 22 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 136.50 to 144.50 (139.57); 3 head, 610 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 69 head, 659 to 684 lbs., 133.25 to 142.00 (138.13); 30 head, 709 to 748 lbs., 120.00 to 131.25 (126.15); 26 head, 763 to 798 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (120.00); 6 head, 840 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 385 lbs., 151.00 thin fleshed; 25 head, 400 to 405 lbs., 154.00 to 162.50 (161.83); 5 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (145.81); 65 head, 510 lbs., 160.75; 20 head, 801 lbs., 110.00; 8 head, 861 lbs., 100.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 334 lbs., 140.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 463 lbs., 126.00. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 662 lbs., 62.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 21 head, 362 to 397 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (143.38); 43 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 137.00 to 146.50 (140.83); 4 head, 426 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 27 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (133.72); 28 head, 452 to 491 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.60) unweaned; 35 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 136.50 (129.16); 18 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 124.50 to 127.00 (125.31); 11 head, 592 lbs., 123.50 unweaned; 8 head, 626 lbs., 126.50; 4 head, 666 lbs., 110.50; 3 head, 808 lbs., 103.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 254 lbs., 149.50 thin fleshed; 4 head, 380 lbs., 142.00; 6 head, 379 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 402 to 428 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (135.94); 3 head, 440 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 20 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (128.98); 3 head, 477 lbs., 121.00 full; 8 head, 505 to 512 lbs., 121.50 to 125.00 (122.80); 13 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.86); 4 head, 676 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 727 lbs., 102.00; 3 head, 853 lbs., 98.50. Large frame 1, 4 head, 291 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 429 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 558 lbs., 127.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 430 to 437 lbs., 157.00 to 163.00 (160.62); 16 head, 460 to 464 lbs., 140.00 to 146.50 (144.89); 7 head, 513 to 523 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.83); 6 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (133.08); 3 head, 633 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 4 head, 721 lbs., 108.50; 4 head, 869 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 465 lbs., 140.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 362 lbs., 148.50; 6 head, 468 lbs., 144.00; 9 head, 699 lbs., 112.00; 6 head, 944 lbs., 85.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 427 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 594 lobs., 120.00 thin fleshed.
