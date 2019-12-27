The Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 885 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 18, compared to 2,566 head on Dec. 11 and 1,244 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $3 to $10 higher and heifers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher and steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were steady. The demand was moderate to mostly good and the supply was light. The receipts curtailed as some rural roads were still slick from the recent storm. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 42% were heifers and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 37%. This was the last feeder cattle sale at Springfield Livestock Marketing Center for 2019 and the sale barn will re-open Jan. 6 with its regular sale schedule.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 375 lbs., 171.00; 6 head, 443 lbs., 179.00; 7 head, 425 to 448 lbs., 158.00 to 170.00 (164.62) unweaned; 28 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 163.50 to 183.50 (178.45); 4 head, 450 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 34 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 152.50 to 160.50 (156.52); 6 head, 515 to 538 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (151.31) unweaned; 21 head, 555 to 583 lbs., 156.50 to 163.50 (161.14); 13 head, 555 to 591 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (145.56) unweaned; 24 head, 620 to 642 lbs., 142.50 to 145.50 (143.75); 3 head, 602 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 4 head, 665 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 37 head, 711 to 730 lbs., 137.50 to 142.00 (140.34); 9 head, 727 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 24 head, 753 to 797 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.82); 4 head, 881 lbs., 128.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 348 lbs., 171.00; 7 head, 415 to 428 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (152.91); 18 head, 457 to 486 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (147.53); 9 head, 528 to 548 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (145.95); 10 head, 562 to 570 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (141.18); 13 head, 613 to 618 lbs., 134.50 to 146.00 (141.55); 5 head, 611 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 3 head, 728 lbs., 136.50. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 441 lbs., 142.00. Large frame 1, 3 head, 785 lbs.,126.00; 9 head, 1049 lbs., 130.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 575 lbs., 120.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 3 head, 425 lbs., 65.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 325 lbs., 139.00; 3 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (146.04); 29 head, 412 to 447 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (146.12); 15 head, 458 to 490 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.32); 3 head, 457 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 31 head, 520 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (136.61); 17 head, 555 to 579 lbs., 127.50 to 134.00 (129.51); 4 head, 608 to 635 lbs., .120.00 to 122.00 (120.98) unweaned; 20 head, 663 to 676 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.84); 5 head, 710 lbs., 115.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 248 lbs., 141.00; 8 head, 308 to 343 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.00) thin fleshed; 3 head, 390 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 420 to 448 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (138.55); 25 head, 457 to 487 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (133.61); 14 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (121.18); 6 head, 622 to 635 lbs., 116.00 to 122.50 (119.56); 4 head, 608 to 640 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 3 head, 675 to 690 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.67); 5 head, 667 lbs., 117.00 full; 8 head, 709 to 723 lbs.,118.00 to 120.00 (119.24); 3 head, 748 lbs., 105.00 full; 5 head, 763 to 790 lbs., 115.50 to 118.00 (116.48); 12 head, 870 to 888 lbs., 106.00 to 116.00 (111.77); 3 head, 943 lbs., 90.00 full. Large frame 1, 4 head, 686 lbs., 116.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 407 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 455 lbs., 171.50; 3 head, 503 lbs., 151.00; 4 head, 636 lbs., 131.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 475 to 487 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.26); 6 head, 585 lbs., 132.00; 3 head, 673 lbs., 124.00 unweaned.
