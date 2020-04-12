Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,152 head of feeder cattle selling on April 8, compared to 1,394 head on April 1 and 1,988 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were steady to $5 higher and the heifers were steady There was no recent test of Holsteins for a good price comparison and the undertone was higher. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 27% steers, 35% was dairy steers, 27% was heifers and 10% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 41%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 309 to 345 lbs., 170.00 to 190.00 (179.81); 12 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (167.94); 40 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 168.00 to 182.50 (177.04); 10 head, 444 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 10 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 155.00 to 171.00 (159.33); 16 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 167.00 to 168.50 (167.81); 4 head, 521 lbs., 151.50 fleshy; 5 head, 575 lbs., 155.00; 31 head, 608 to 625 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (152.75); 18 head, 672 to 698 lbs., 136.50 to 145.00 (141.76); 3 head, 650 lbs., 136.50 fleshy; 5 head, 779 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 1038 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 446 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 517 to 545 lbs., 140.00 to 156.50 (149.63); 5 head, 577 lbs., 145.00; 17 head, 621 to 643 lbs., 138.50 to 140.00 (139.37). Large frame 1, 4 head, 621 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 713 lbs., 137.50.
Dairy steers: Large frame 3, 15 head, 351 to 394 lbs., 92.00 to 95.00 (93.75); 7 head, 498 lbs., 89.00; 20 head, 500 to 513 lbs., 88.00 to 92.00 (90.10); 49 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 80.00 to 89.50 (85.84); 23 head, 603 to 630 lbs., 79.00 to 84.00 (81.50); 25 head, 666 to 683 lbs., 75.00 to 82.00 (80.90); 36 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 80.00 to 83.50 (82.62); 10 head, 750 to 774 lbs., 81.00 to 83.00 (81.39); 43 head, 829 lbs., 79.75; 32 head, 918 lbs., 80.50; 15 head, 1039 lbs., 78.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 308 to 313 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.60); 25 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 136.00 to 149.50 (141.62); 27 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (141.69); 24 head, 468 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 134.50 (131.27); 5 head, 506 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 9 head, 570 to 587 lbs., 123.00 to 126.50 (123.76); 3 head, 580 lbs., 111.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 308 to 348 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (132.15); 5 head, 360 to 398 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (125.88); 10 head, 399 lbs., 139.50 thin fleshed; 8 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (134.34); 4 head, 423 lbs., 149.50 thin fleshed; 16 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.53); 3 head, 490 lbs., 116.50 fleshy; 23 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 116.00 to 128.50 (123.84); 7 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 116.00 to 122.50 (118.69); 5 head, 600 lbs., 118.50 to 120.50 (119.30); 7 head, 669 lbs., 116.50; 7 head, 718 lbs., 114.50; 6 head, 778 to 788 lbs., 90.00 to 96.00 (93.51). Medium frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 535 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 732 lbs., 84.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (162.67); 4 head, 455 to 473 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.51); 16 head, 527 to 540 lbs., 138.00 to 144.50 (141.79); 20 head, 555 to 585 lbs., 122.00 to 148.50 (137.18); 3 head, 657 lbs., 121.00; 4 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 113.50 to 114.00 (113.74); 9 head, 846 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 305 lbs., 154.00; 4 head, 377 to 385 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.98); 5 head, 473 to 475 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (131.80); 3 head, 575 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 608 to 643 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (107.29); 4 head, 722 to 735 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (107.47).
