The Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 860 head of cattle selling on Aug. 14, compared to 1,138 head the previous week and 1,984 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were selling $3 to $8 lower on a limited test. There was no recent good test of Holsteins for a price comparison. The demand moderate to light, supply light. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 35% steers, 22% were dairy steers, 32% were heifers and 11% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 475 lbs., 161.00; 5 head, 542 to 545 lbs., 149.00 to 150.50 (149.90); 21 head, 575 to 590 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (152.07); 5 head, 649 lbs., 139.00; 16 head, 670 lbs., 144.50; 9 head, 747 lbs., 136.50; 14 head, 833 to 839 lbs., 127.00 to 127.50 (127.43); 5 head, 890 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 3 head, 292 lbs., 156.00; 4 head, 370 lbs., 154.00; 15 head, 452 to 487 lbs., 139.00 to 153.50 (148.45); 12 head, 520 to 530 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (149.99); 8 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.19); 3 head, 605 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 25 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (136.00); 10 head, 724 lbs., 128.50; 3 head, 787 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 362 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 438 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 455 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 708 lbs., 123.00. Large frame 1, 3 head, 1143 lbs., 90.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 5 head, 377 lbs., 75.00; 8 head, 475 lbs., 70.00; 5 head, 548 lbs., 75.00; 18 head, 552 to 572 lbs., 74.00 to 81.00 (79.10); 4 head, 698 lbs., 77.00; 16 head, 718 lbs., 83.50; 24 head, 815 to 843 lbs., 77.50 to 84.00 (81.17); 6 head, 850 lbs., 81.00; 22 head, 914 lbs., 83.00. Medium frame 3 to 4, 3 head, 647 lbs., 65.00; 3 head, 663 lbs., 62.00; 4 head, 911 lbs., 65.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 458 lbs. 134.50; 3 head, 560 lbs., 132.50; 15 head, 668 to 695 lbs., 116.00 to 122.50 (118.47). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 334 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 385 to 395 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.01); 6 head, 374 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 438 to 442 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.14); 19 head, 436 to 440 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (136.70) thin fleshed; 5 head, 493 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.00); 44 head, 507 to 543 lbs., 122.00 to 132.50 (128.53); 3 head, 547 lbs., 120.00 full; 17 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 119.00 to 130.50 (124.47); 9 head, 603 to 625 lbs., 119.00 to 120.50 (120.18); 4 head, 607 to 610 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (119.75) unweaned; 6 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 107.00 to 115.00 (110.18). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 372 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 640 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 438 lbs., 147.00; 3 head, 458 lbs., 145.00; 9 head, 519 lbs., 139.50; 3 head, 550 lbs., 137.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 373 to 395 lbs., 149.00; 8 head, 506 lbs., 137.00; 6 head, 558 to 587 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 715 lbs., 110.00; 7 head, 769 to 780 lbs., 109.00 to 109.50 (109.22). Large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 477 lbs., 136.00.
