Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,402 head of feeder cattle selling on April 29, compared to 2,453 head on April 22 and 845 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were steady, the heifer calves steady to $5 higher and the yearlings were steady on a limited test. The demand was moderate to good, supply moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 38% was heifers and 9% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 26%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 273 lbs., 185.00; 15 head, 315 to 340 lbs., 175.00 to 189.50 (183.90); 33 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 178.00 (171.16); 7 head, 418 to 433 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.56); 15 head, 429 lbs., 156.50 unweaned; 42 head, 455 to 486 lbs., 157.00 to 171.50 (167.71); 20 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (155.51); 17 head, 500 to 531 lbs., 146.00 to 150.50 (148.25) unweaned; 73 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 139.00 to 156.50 (149.64); 8 head, 550 to 558 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 97 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (138.67); 20 head, 660 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 31 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (130.86); 5 head, 750 to 766 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.20); 11 head, 858 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 903 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 318 to 328 lbs., 164.00 to 183.00 (176.01); 22 head, 410 to 433 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (155.06); 8 head, 458 to 464 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (154.51); 7 head, 450 to 455 lbs., 145.00 to 148.50 (147.51) unweaned; 14 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (146.68); 3 head, 512 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 3 head, 550 lbs., 145.00; 26 head, 653 to 692 lbs., 120.00 to 134.50 (129.10); 4 head, 750 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 438 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 462 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 553 lbs., 135.00 unweaned. Large frame 1, 3 head, 378 lbs., 157.00; 3 head, 443 lbs., 145.00; 3 head, 513 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 6 head, 613 lbs., 130.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 505 lbs., 130.00; 12 head, 626 lbs., 143.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 30 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (149.42); 15 head, 354 to 378 lbs., 136.00 to 153.00 (146.41); 82 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (138.40); 57 head, 472 to 499 lbs 129.00 to 136.00 131.55 50 head, 508 to 538 lbs., 124.00 to 134.50 (130.46); 3 head, 507 lbs.,122.00 unweaned; 18 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 123.00 to 132.50 (127.67); 26 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 110.00 to 123.50 (115.29). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 251 lbs., 138.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 340 lbs., 141.50; 11 head, 360 to 393 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.07); 7 head, 379 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (127.21); 21 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (124.80); 12 head, 508 to 535 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (127.76); 6 head, 585 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.84); 6 head, 630 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 688 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 397 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 453 to 460 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1, 4 head, 429 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.83).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 349 lbs., 177.00; 5 head, 430 lbs., 169.00; 26 head, 463 to 481 lbs., 140.00 to 146.50 (143.64); 3 head, 578 to 585 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.67); 7 head, 611 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 3 head, 662 lbs., 117.50 unweaned; 5 head, 957 lbs., 90.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 318 lbs., 164.00; 12 head, 444 lbs., 146.00; 5 head, 485 to 495 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.79); 3 head, 463 lbs., 130.00 full; 6 head, 473 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 560 to 589 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.86).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.