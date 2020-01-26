Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported 728 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 22, compared to 1,356 head on Jan. 15 and 537 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were steady on a limited test. The demand was moderate and the supply was light. A winter weather advisory was in effect for the trade area and curtailed the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 20% were dairy steers, 24% were heifers and 7% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
