Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 642 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 26, compared to 2,628 head on Feb. 19 and 2,222 head a year ago, according ot the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the prevoius week’s sharply higher trade, the steer and heifer calves were selling $8 to $15 lower on limited test and the yearlings were not well tested. There was no recent test of Holsteins for a price comparison. The demand was moderate to light and the supply was light. The weather, mud and current market conditions curtailed the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 26% were dairy steers, 28% were heifers and 10% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 34%.
