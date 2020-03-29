Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,073 head of feeder cattle, compared to 337 head on March 18 and 1,857 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
There were too few steers and heifers the previous week for a good price comparison and a higher undertone was noted. The demand was good and the supply was light. There was some optimism returning to the cattle trade as feeder cattle, slaughter cattle and cattle futures were all trading higher. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 14% were dairy steers, 32% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 465 to 480 lbs., 164.50 to 167.50 (165.97); 42 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 154.50 to 177.50 (166.35); 31 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (154.44); 20 head, 614 to 646 lbs., 146.50 to 152.00 (148.32); 21 head, 663 to 695 lbs., 134.50 to 137.50 (136.35); 42 head, 708 to 744 723 133.00 to 140.50 137.18 97 head, 804 to 835 lbs., 133.50 to 136.75 (134.58); 18 head, 883 lbs., 133.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 315 to 341 lbs., 160.00 to 187.00 (178.75); 8 head, 360 to 375 lbs., 153.00 to 165.00 (161.23); 12 head, 475 to 497 lbs., 147.00 to 160.50 (155.13); 24 head, 530 to 549 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (148.43); 14 head, 550 to 595lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (143.76); 3 head, 583 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 9 head, 665 to 688 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (128.98). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 311 to 315 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (155.31) thin fleshed;5 head, 434 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 550 to 575 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (140.58) thin fleshed.
Dairy steers: Large frame 3, 13 head, 387 lbs., 92.00; 8 head, 458 lbs., 90.00; 8 head, 523 lbs., 89.00; 8 head, 563 to 590 lbs., 81.00 to 87.00 (83.30); 18 head, 610 to 638 lbs., 81.00 to 86.00 (83.34); 5 head, 678 lbs., 84.00; 21 head, 754 lbs., 81.00; 4 head, 898 lbs., 65.00; 10 head, 980 lbs., 65.00. Medium frame 3, 4 head, 528 lbs., 82.00; 7 head, 591 lbs., 81.00; 4 head, 745 lbs., 70.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 402 to 433 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (140.16); 27 head, 459 to 485 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (135.52); 7 head, 494 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 17 head, 506 to 545 lbs., 129.00 to 134.50 (131.51); 15 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (128.30); 28 head, 604 to 643 lbs., 123.50 to 130.50 (126.88); 4 head, 604 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 33 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (120.91); 10 head, 723 to 736 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.48); 19 head, 762 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 335 to 345 lbs., 137.50 to 139.00 (137.79); 8 head, 383 to 385 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.75); 9 head, 410 to 438 lbs., 129.50 to 133.50 (132.01); 16 head, 468 to 498 lbs., 129.00 to 131.50 (131.01); 12 head, 505 to 530 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.55); 9 head, 586 lbs., 123.50; 8 head, 672 lbs., 118.00; 10 head, 727 lbs., 111.50; 4 head, 773 lbs., 106.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 371 lbs., 163.00; 5 head, 404 lbs., 162.00; 4 head, 474 lbs., 153.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 411 lbs., 150.00. Small frame 4, 4 head, 259 lbs., 60.00; 9 head, 399 lbs., 72.00.
