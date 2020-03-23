Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 337 head of feeder cattle selling on March 18, compared to 818 head on March 11 and 1,986 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, there were too few of any one weight or kind for a good price test; however, the undertone was lower. The demand was moderate and the supply was light. The buyers were active just at lower prices. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 66% steers, 29% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%.
