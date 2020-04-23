Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,453 head of feeder cattle selling on April 22, compared to 1,477 head on April 15 and 1,965 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $3 to $6 lower, steers weighing 600 to 750 pounds were steady to $3 lower and those over 750 pounds experienced an undertone higher compared to a limited test the previous week. There were few comparisons of heifers weighing over 600 pounds the previous week and an undertone was lower. The Holsteins compared to two weeks ago were steady except those under 400 pounds and over 700 pounds were steady to $5 lower. The demand was moderate and the supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 19% was dairy steers, 31% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
