Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 921 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 12, compared to 548 head on Feb. 3 and 801 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a light test two weeks ago, there were not enough comparisons of steers and heifers for an accurate price trend. The demand was moderate and the supply was moderate to light. A near pot load of hard, weaned heifers grabbed buyers’ interest and was selling sharply higher. A winter weather advisory and flood advisory was in effect for the trade area, which limited sale receipts. The rain continues adding to already muddy conditions. A cold front will move into southwest Missouri taking temperatures into the teens and below zero wind chill. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 4% were dairy steers, 49% were heifers and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 28%.
