The Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported 1,108 head of cattle selling on July 31, compared to 1,506 head the previous week and 2,278 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers were unevenly steady and the heifers were steady to $3 higher. The supply was light to moderate with a high percentage of single head lots. The demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 41% were heifers and 16% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 502 to 522 lbs., 155.00 to 162.50 (158.79); 48 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 150.00 to 160.50 (155.94); 26 head, 623 to 644 lbs., 155.00 to 157.50 (156.41); 33 head, 672 to 689 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (148.15); 29 head, 709 to 743 lbs., 142.50 to 147.50 (145.41); 15 head, 769 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 833 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 924 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 458 to 494 lbs., 150.00 to 158.50 (155.25); 11 head, 668 to 678 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (141.65); 8 head, 712 to 728 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.26) 4 head, 829 lbs., 133.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 553 lbs., 143.00; 20 head, 680 to 696 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (145.43); 5 head, 831 lbs., 130.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 538 lbs., 159.00; 5 head, 821 lbs., 132.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 8 head, 538 lbs., 78.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 304 lbs., 149.00; 8 head, 540 lbs., 136.00; 22 head, 568 to 595 lbs., 140.00 to 144.50 (142.98); 26 head, 600 to 636 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (137.28); 11 head, 650 to 674 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 718 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 330 lbs., 139.00; 5 head, 438 to 440 lbs., 144.00; 18 head, 465 to 468 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.72); 26 head, 505 to 537 lbs., 136.50 to 146.00 (139.79); 26 head, 573 to 598 lbs., 132.00 to 147.50 (142.01); 29 head, 606 to 620 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.24); 33 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 124.00 to 132.50 (129.43); 7 head, 744 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 764 to 775 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.54); 14 head, 809 to 835 lbs., 116.00 to 121.50 (120.29). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 658 lbs., 120.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 529 lbs., 138.50; 6 head, 580 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 675 lbs., 124.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 463 to 483 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (148.15); 20 head, 517 to 535 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (149.87); 12 head, 563 to 595 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (146.47); 9 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.23); 9 head, 684 to 688 lbs., 136.00 to 137.50 (136.50); 18 head, 734 to 745 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (126.84); 24 head, 792 to 794 lbs., 119.00 to 125.50 (124.69).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.