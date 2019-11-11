Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,015 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 6, compared to 908 head on Oct. 30 and 1,735 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a light test to the previous week, the steers and heifers were selling $2 to $6 higher. There were too few Holsteins for a good price test. The demand was moderate to good, supply moderate. The weigh ups were average to full as a cold front moves into the area. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 2% were dairy steers, 39% were heifers and 10% were bulls. An additional 144 head of 725-pound steers, weaned 120-plus days, for current delivery, sold on the video sale for $152.50. Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 46%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 412 to 437 lbs., 159.50 to 172.00 (162.65); 63 head, 478 to 496 lbs., 154.50 to 159.00 (155.07); 31 head, 518 to 544 lbs., 146.50 to 154.00 (149.37); 74 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (147.81); 84 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (146.33); 25 head, 610 to 640 lbs., 136.50 to 145.50 (139.44) unweaned; 22 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (142.08); 9 head, 658 to 698 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 7 head, 725 to 735 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.72); 56 head, 752 to 778 lbs., 139.50 to 148.75 (144.84); 26 head, 815 to 842 lbs., 139.00 to 145.75 (142.62); 33 head, 858 to 884 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.15); 5 head, 949 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 403 to 410 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (147.84); 58 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (139.88); 20 head, 557 to 583 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (135.85); 12 head, 587 to 593 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.25) value added; 7 head, 601 to 618 lbs., 143.50 to 144.50 (143.94); 12 head, 615 to 627 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.12) unweaned; 14 head, 658 to 695 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.47); 18 head, 708 to 740 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (138.77); 14 head. 753 to 775 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (133.40); 4 head, 826 lbs., 138.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 349 lbs., 147.00; 5 head, 585 to 590 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 627 to 645 lbs., 130.00. Large frame 1, 13 head, 614 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 617 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 16 head, 762 to 777 lbs., 126.00 to 144.00 (140.57); 10 head, 818 lbs., 139.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 761 lbs., 120.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 6 head, 520 lbs., 82.00; 4 head, 598 lbs., 86.00; 6 head, 668 lbns., 75.00; 5 head, 747 lbs., 60.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 365 to 375 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (144.88); 9 head, 403 to 443 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (133.66); 30 head, 469 to 496 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.29); 52 head, 508 to 541 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (126.03); 62 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (129.24); 42 head, 609 to 649 lbs., 126.00 to 138.50 (134.35); 7 head, 609 lbs., 122.00 fleshy; 14 head, 600 to 628 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (122.94) unweaned; 7 head, 703 to 732 lbs., 131.50 to 135.00 (133.03); 4 head, 714 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 10 head, 768 to 783 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (131.76). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 301 to 330 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.13); 17 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (128.22); 18 head, 387 to 399 lbs., 137.50 to 141.50 (139.47) thin fleshed; 18 head, 431 to 446 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.14); 9 head, 452 lbs., 123.00; 57 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (122.56); 31 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (123.55); 7 head, 559 lbs., 134.50 thin fleshed; 20 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (126.22); 27 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (127.27); 13 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.25); 22 head, 754 to 795 lbs., 114.00 to 127.50 (123.14). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 703 to 709 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (111.72); 11 head, 808 lbs., 105.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 522 lbs., 122.00; 21 head, 674 lbs., 131.00; 8 head, 707 to 713 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 349 lbs., 165.50; 6 head, 440 to 449 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.33); 10 head, 452 to 490 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (146.47); 15 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (139.56); 17 head, 561 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 143.50 (137.28); 6 head, 636 lbs., 125.00; 13 head, 616 to 635 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (128.27) unweaned; 5 head, 665 to 667 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (124.80) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 380 to 397 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (147.34); 7 head, 460 to 475 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (138.95); 19 head, 518 to 535 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.47); 14 head, 566 to 593 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.12).
