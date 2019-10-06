Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,693 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 2, compared to 1,608 head on Sept. 25 and 1,365 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to last week, steers and heifers unevenly steady, except fleshy, unweaned calves, especially bull calves were sharply lower. The demand was best for yearlings and calves known to have had two rounds of respiratory vaccine and weaned over 45 days. The supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 49% were heifers and 9% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 436 to 443 lbs., 154.50 to 157.00 (156.16); 18 head, 453 to 477 lbs., 158.50 to 169.00 (161.72); 33 head, 479 to 486 lbs., 164.50 to 169.00 (167.62) thin fleshed; 11 head, 484 to 487 lbs., 140.00 to 143.50 (141.59) unweaned; 31 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 143.00 to 148.50 (145.89); 24 head, 576 to 596 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.01) unweaned; 27 head, 610 to 646 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (145.22); 38 head, 604 to 609 lbs., 150.50 to 155.25 (153.49) thin fleshed; 9 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 132.50 to 135.00 (133.64) unweaned; 21 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.23); 18 head, 714 lbs., 147.00; 9 head, 714 to 730 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.81) unweaned; 32 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (141.28); 40 head, 813 to 836 lbs., 139.75 to 147.25 (142.49); 7 head, 851 to 860 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.42). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 390 lbs., 162.50; 11 head, 400 to 430 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (157.75); 5 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (142.51); 6 head, 513 to 535 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.43); 12 head, 564 to 595 lbs., 133.00 to 136.50 (135.66); 24 head, 605 to 634 lbs., 130.00 to 138.50 (133.78); 23 head, 651 to 691 lbs., 128.50 to 137.00 (132.81); 24 head, 707 to 745 lbs., 130.00 to 144.50 (137.67); 7 head, 777 to 793 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.45); 8 head, 818 lbs., 139.50. Large frame 1, 7 head, 536 lbs., 152.50; 4 head, 838 lbs., 134.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 6 head, 440 lbs., 85.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 352 to 393 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (141.99); 32 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (137.00); 37 head, 453 to 480 lbs., 136.50 to 145.00 (142.13) thin fleshed; 8 head, 499 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 38 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 125.00 to 136.50 (128.85); 28 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (134.20); 40 head, 559 to 580 lbs., 136.00 to 136.25 (136.12) thin fleshed; 9 head, 555 to 580 lbs., 116.50 to 129.00 (123.03) unweaned; 13 head, 630 to 645 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (129.61); 11 head. 631 to 635 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (123.28) unweaned; 44 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 127.00 to 134.75 (131.04); 36 head, 704 to 742 lbs., 123.00 to 130.75 (128.59); 8 head, 768 to 778 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.50); 6 head, 810 lbs., 117.50; 7 head, 829 lbs., 126.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.77); 10 head, 368 to 395 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (130.47); 22 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (130.07); 17 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.85); 33 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (124.40); 10 head, 560 to 570 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (120.79); 16 head, 631 to 638 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.70); 26 head, 616 lbs., 132.25 thin fleshed; 5 head, 610 to 613 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.99) unweaned; 11 head, 670 to 678 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (122.46); 24 head, 686 lbs., 129.75 thin fleshed; 11 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (121.89); 13 head, 767 to 794 lbs., 113.00 to 121.50 (117.60); 6 head, 819 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 507 lbs., 128.00; 4 head, 628 lbs., 118.50; 5 head, 712 to 713 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (138.07); 6 head, 488 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (128.31); 6 head, 521 lbs., 115.00; 16 head, 617 to 643 lbs., 112.00 to 127.00 (121.71) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 359 to 374 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (161.53); 11 head, 415 to 431 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (130.41); 13 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (124.74); 5 head, 505 to 528 lbs., 115.00 to 130.50 (124.13); 7 head, 565 to 586 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 703 to 720 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.61) unweaned; 5 head, 800 lbs., 111.50. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 515 to 538 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.61). Large frame 1, 4 head, 471 lbs., 135.00.
