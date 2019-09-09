Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,953 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 4, compared to 1,693 head on Aug. 28 and 860 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers and heifers were steady to $3 lower. The demand and supply was moderate. There were several big drafts and load lots of calves and yearlings in the offering. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 39% were heifers and 7% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 511 lbs., 153.50; 38 head, 575 to 592 lbs., 148.50 to 155.00 (152.25); 39 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.75) unweaned; 131 head, 615 to 646 lbs., 142.50 to 153.00 (149.72); 12 head, 626 lbs., 138.50 unweaned; 52 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 137.00 to 149.00 (143.75); 59 head, 656 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 159 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 137.00 to 146.50 (144.48); 9 head, 791 to 797 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.99); 13 head, 807 to 840 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (138.83); 13 head, 810 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 7 head, 850 to 856 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 474 to 495 lbs., 151.50 to 155.50 (153.87); 28 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 152.50 (144.77); 48 head, 553 to 565 lbs., 139.00 to 152.50 (147.59); 16 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (136.97) unweaned; 29 head, 603 to 634 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (145.79); 20 head, 611 to 635 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 6 head, 650 to 665 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.66); 61 head, 708 to 738 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (142.15); 8 head, 702 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (134.06) unweaned; 5 head, 783 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 854 to 880 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 591 lbs., 138.50. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 672 lbs., 131.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 555 to 561 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (134.98). Dairy steers, large frame 3, 5 head, 592 lbs., 82.50. Small frame 3 to 4, 5 head, 531 lbs., 60.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 45 head, 519 to 547 lbs., 133.50 to 136.50 (134.41); 65 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (137.71) 86 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (138.14); 55 head, 632 to 643 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.89) unweaned; 18 head, 655 to 665 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (135.09); 5 head, 762 lbs., 120.50; 8 head, 763 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 370 to 392 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.61); 12 head, 401 to 414 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.24); 30 head, 453 to 487 lbs., 120.00 to 132.50 (126.77); 54 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.52); 33 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 119.00 to 132.00 (125.14); 46 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 116.00 to 137.50 (130.57); 13 head, 600 to 613 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.09) unweaned; 47 head, 675 to 696 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (127.38); 5 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 116.00 to 119.50 (118.06); 35 head, 753 to 778 lbs., 115.00 to 124.50 (123.15); 10 head, 808 to 843 lbs., 110.00 to 115.50 (111.59). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 445 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 627 to 643 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (113.99).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 624 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 614 to 615 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.20) unweaned; 8 head, 657 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 311 to 346 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.10); 8 head, 358 to 391 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.30); 6 head, 408 to 420 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (146.93); 7 head, 465 to 488 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.56); 18 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (139.03); 10 head, 581 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 363 lbs., 154.00; 5 head, 448 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 588 lbs., 119.00.
