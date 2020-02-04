Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported recepts of 548 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 29, compared to 728 head on Jan. 22 and 513 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a limited test the previous week, there were not enough receipts for an adequate price test. The demand was moderate to light and the supply was light. The freezing rain and snow hindered travel to market. The supply included 100% feeder cattle including 36% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 47% were heifers and 17% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 34%.
