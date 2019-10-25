Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported 1,789 head of feeder catle selling on Oct. 23, compared to 1,684 hed on Oct. 16 and 1,588 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were steady to $5 higher and the heifer calves and yearlings were steady. The Holsteins, when compared to two weeks ago, were selling $2 to $3 higher. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was oderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 29% Steers, 22% were dairy steers, 34% were heifers and 15% were bulls). The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 400 to 410 lbs., 167.50 to 175.00 (172.46); 31 head, 455 to 489 lbs., 148.00 to 165.00 (154.95); 22 head, 521 to 538 lbs., 145.00 to 154.50 (151.57); 40 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 141.25 to 154.00 (148.18); 3 head, 585 lbs., 164.00 value added; 15 head, 627 to 632 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.34); 16 head, 630 lbs., 150.50 gaunt; 7 head, 659 lbs., 140.00; 35 head, 681 to 684 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.71) unweaned; 13 head, 711 to 721 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (138.37); 8 head, 793 lbs., 138.00; 15 head, 808 to 833 lbs., 134.00 to 141.25 (138.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 394 lbs., 157.00; 11 head, 378 lbs., 170.00 to 171.00 (170.45) thin fleshed; 9 head, 485 lbs., 151.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 520 to 535 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.56); 25 head, 561 to 592 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (145.17); 19 head, 633 to 646 lbs., 127.00 to 134.50 (131.97); 18 head, 666 to 695 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (134.67); 3 head, 782 lbs., 135.50. Large frame 1, 14 head, 521 to 524 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (127.41); 6 head, 1029 lbs., 125.50; 10 head, 1084 lbs., 119.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 4 head, 373 lbs., 89.00; 12 head, 414 to 445 lbs., 85.00 to 89.00 (87.73); 24 head, 458 to 492 lbs., 84.00 to 91.00 (88.54); 22 head, 509 to 549 lbs., 88.00 to 90.50 (89.26); 16 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 86.00 to 89.00 (88.35); 15 head, 605 to 621 lbs., 86.50 to 88.00 (86.70); 18 head, 651 to 674 lbs., 82.00 to 88.50 (85.03); 43 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 80.00 to 85.50 (83.11); 16 head, 760 to 781 lbs., 80.00 to 84.00 (81.70); 59 head, 821 to 846 lbs., 80.00 to 88.00 (85.29); 9 head, 917 to 925 lbs., 80.50 to 83.00 (81.33); 8 head, 1013 lbs., 77.00. Dairy steeers: Small frame 4, 6 head, 263 lbs., 45.00; 4 head, 699 lbs., 50.00; 3 head, 1017 lbs., 45.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 404 to 448 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (120.90); 12 head, 465 to 476 lbs., 128.50 to 129.00 (128.71); 34 head, 507 to 549 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.16); 51 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 131.50 to 141.00 (139.93); 9 head, 555 to 563 lbs., 127.00 to 129.50 (128.40) unweaned; 8 head, 605 to 630 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (118.24) unweaned; 47 head, 656 to 657 lbs., 134.00 to 135.50 (134.25); 18 head, 664 to 691 lbs., 110.00 to 114.50 (111.79) unweaned; 4 head, 706 lbs., 122.50; 56 head, 819 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 299 lbs., 110.00; 6 head, 345 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 120.00 to 128.50 (122.81); 15 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.48); 8 head, 489 to 493 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.00) thin fleshed; 35 head, 513 to 547 lbs., 110.00 to 123.00 (116.60); 28 head, 565 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.19); 13 head, 605 to 634 lbs., 117.50 to 120.00 (118.94); 7 head, 619 lbs., 137.50 thin fleshed; 5 head, 678 lbs., 116.00; 8 head, 702 to 743 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (114.36). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 685 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 58 to 498 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (148.02); 15 head, 523 to 524 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (143.20); 27 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (129.74); 21 head, 559 lbs., 145.50 value added; 42 head, 675 lbs., 129.50; 8 head, 784 lbs., 113.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 373 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 470 to 484 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.74); 23 head, 510 to 530 lbs., 123.00 to 138.00 (130.63); 5 head, 554 lbs., 134.00 value added; 7 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (120.52); 6 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.63). Large frame 1, 4 head, 666 lbs., 117.00 unweaned, Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 408 lbs., 114.00.
