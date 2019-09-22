Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,181 head of cattle selling on Sept. 18, compared to 976 head on Sept. 11 and 1,247 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were selling $1 to $4 higher. The demand was moderate. The supply was light to moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 4% were dairy steers, 35% were heifers and 11% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 288 lbs., 167.50; 3 head, 377 lbs., 161.00; 16 head, 417 to 445 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (152.57); 6 head, 465 to 468 lbs., 153.00 to 159.50 (157.34); 18 head, 501 to 531 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.74); 16 head, 563 to 586 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (147.26); 24 head, 605 to 639 lbs., 134.50 to 142.50 (137.74); 14 head, 628 to 633 lbs., 148.00 to 148.50 (148.36) thin fleshed; 25 head, 658 to 696 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (138.35); 24 head, 705 to 732 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.42); 33 head, 761 to 795 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (134.43); 7 head, 815 to 841 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.28); 14 head, 863 to 878 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.43); 6 head, 902 lbs., 129.00; 11 head, 1029 to 1049 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.08). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 290 lbs., 150.00; 9 head, 356 to 390 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.03); 21 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (148.55); 15 head, 458 to 488 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (148.57); 12 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.07); 49 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.32); 34 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (127.33); 3 head, 612 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed; 22 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.99); 13 head, 725 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 859 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 461 lbs., 130.00.Dairy steers, large frame 3, 7 head, 399 lbs., 70.00; 6 head, 570 lbs., 75.00; 4 head, 654 lbs., 75.00; 9 head, 742 lbs., 72.00; 7 head, 915 lbs., 70.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 309 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 361 to 385 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.55); 5 head, 380 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 410 to 411 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.20); 16 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (132.24); 12 head, 503 to 543 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (128.99); 12 head, 550 to 555 lbs., 126.50 to 130.00 (126.88); 32 head, 610 to 642 lbs., 123.50 to 135.00 (131.43); 11 head, 713 to 743 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.36); 27 head, 798 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 845 lbs., 117.00; 14 head, 900 to 936 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (101.02); 3 head, 1005 lbs., 95.50, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 253 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 333 lbs., 130.00; 14 head, 375 to 399 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.17); 11 head, 420 to 444 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.18); 30 head, 458 to 490 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (123.98); 23 head, 502 to 529 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.13); 11 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (117.76); 23 head, 608 to 638 lbs., 120.00 to 133.50 (123.59); 5 head, 652 to 660 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.61); 3 head, 710 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 305 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 395 to 396 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (140.57); 9 head, 415 to 449 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (135.06); 6 head, 505 to 515 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.34); 25 head, 560 to 594 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (127.46); 6 head, 605 to 613 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (121.16); 8 head, 657 to 661 lbs., 117.50 to 126.00 (120.68); 3 head, 930 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 452 to 465 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.51); 5 head, 540 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 578 lbs., 115.00.
