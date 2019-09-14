Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 976 head of cattle selling on Sept. 11, compared to 1,953 head the previous week and 1,498 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market Center, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers were selling $4 to $6 lower and the heifers were selling $2 to $4 lower. The Holsteins, compared to two weeks ago, were steady. The demand was moderate and the supply was light. The cattle futures closed on a strong rally with contracts sharply higher. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 34% steers, 12% were dairy steers, 40% were heifers and 14% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 426 lbs., 161.00; 15 head, 521 to 543 lbs., 144.00 to 145.50 (144.31); 12 head, 562 to 595 lbs., 142.75 to 150.00 (144.49); 9 head, 594 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 8 head, 612 to 638 lbs., 132.00 to 138.50 (134.37); 20 head, 658 to 680 lbs., 131.50 to 140.00 (136.75); 9 head, 674 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 20 head, 717 to 742 lbs., 134.00 to 136.50 (135.46); 14 head, 775 to 799 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 138.00 to 145.50 (142.08); 11 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 141.50 (135.38); 9 head, 560 to 578 lbs., 137.00 to 141.50 (139.13); 3 head, 620 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 653 to 680 lbs., 124.00 to 128.50 (125.71); 3 head, 767 lbs., 129.50; 3 head, 818 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 561 lbs., 122.00; 11 head, 750 to 787 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (117.77). Large frame 1, 9 head, 539 lbs., 142.00; 3 head, 723 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 953 lbs., 118.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 718 lbs., 119.00; 7 head, 857 lbs., 114.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 5 head, 300 lbs., 79.00; 12 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 82.50 to 86.00 (84.20); 11 head, 701 to 708 lbs., 78.00 to 79.00 (78.37); 5 head, 763 to 765 lbs., 76.00 to 76.50 (76.20); 7 head, 817 lbs., 82.50; 11 head, 877 lbs., 82.00; 10 head, 975 lbs., 79.50; 10 head, 1095 lbs., 72.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 375 to 385 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.20); 4 head, 438 lbs., 134.00; 21 head, 470 to 496 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (128.67); 14 head, 528 to 540 lbs., 126.50 to 135.50 (133.23); 27 head, 562 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (127.65); 10 head, 640 to 645 lbs., 127.00 to 130.50 (129.50); 8 head, 689 lbs., 126.00; 12 head, 710 to 733 lbs., 121.00 to 124.50 (123.03); 3 head, 863 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 380 to 398 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.05); 13 head, 405 to 430 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (134.07); 9 head, 470 to 485 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.88); 9 head, 510 to 530 lbs., 122.50 to 125.00 (123.87); 27 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (121.62); 24 head, 603 to 630 lbs., 119.00 to 125.50 (123.76); 5 head, 660 to 675 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.59); 4 head, 738 lbs., 117.00; 7 head, 764 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 358 lbs., 125.50 thin fleshed; 5 head, 530 to 545 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.59); 9 head, 628 to 643 lbs., 108.50 to 112.00 (110.33). Large frame 1, 6 head, 487 lbs., 123.50; 3 head, 598 lbs., 120.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 262 lbs., 123.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 465 to 485 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (140.95); 10 head, 539 to 548 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (130.96); 3 head, 642 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 4 head, 720 to 740 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (109.01); 3 head, 967 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.77); 3 head, 470 to 495 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (129.63); 12 head, 503 to 532 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (130.38); 6 head, 760 to 790 lbs., 104.00 to 107.00 (104.98). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 313 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 743 lbs., 94.50. Large frame 1, 4 head, 505 lbs., 128.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 628 lbs., 105.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.