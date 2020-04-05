Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,394 head of feeder cattle selling on April 1, compared to 1,073 head on March 25 and 1,878 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 650 pounds and heifers weighing under 550 pounds were steady to $5 higher, the heifers weighing 550 to 650 pounds were steady, steers weighing over 700 pounds were selling $7 to $15 lower and the heifers weighig over 650 pounds were selling $5 to $10 lower. The demand was moderate to good for grazing cattle, light for cattle headed to feedyards and the supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 0% was dairy steers, 45% was heifers and 5% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 31%.
