Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,190 head of feeder cattle selling on May 6, compared to 1,402 head on April 29 and 1,220 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared the previous week, the steers and heifers were steady. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. The live cattle and feeder cattle futures posted some positive news as they closed the limit up. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 1% was dairy steers, 47% was heifers and 7% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 31%.
