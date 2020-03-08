Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,142 head of feeder cattle selling on March 4, compared to 642 head on Feb. 26 and 855 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a light test the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady to $5 higher with no recent test of yearlings for a price comparison. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 34% were heifers and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
