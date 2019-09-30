The Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,608 head of cattle selling on Sept. 25, compared to 1,181 head on Sept. 18 and 1,771 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady to $3 higher and the yearlings were selling $2 to $6 higher. The Holsteins, compared to two weeks ago, that weighed under 650 pounds were not well tested two weeks ago but an undertone was higher, meanwhile those over 650 pounds were steady. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 31% steers, 21% were dairy steers, 36% were heifers and 12% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weioghing over 600 pounds was 52%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 37 head, 555 to 585 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (138.13); 4 head, 618 lbs., 155.50; 36 head, 665 to 694 lbs., 142.50 to 153.75 (146.55); 13 head, 669 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 21 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 146.50 to 148.25 (147.44); 31 head, 756 to 785 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (140.67); 12 head, 842 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 30 head, 414 to 422 lbs., 150.00 to 153.50 (152.59); 17 head, 468 to 478 lbs., 145.00 to 155.50 (152.31); 23 head, 500 to 518 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (144.41); 10 head, 534 lbs., 147.50 thin fleshed; 36 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (138.20); 34 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (142.13); 11 head, 657 to 685 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (136.89); 19 head, 653 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 11 head, 717 to 743 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (143.60); 7 head, 868 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 557 to 583 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (132.07). Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 1019 lbs., 118.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 15 head, 308 lbs., 84.00; 6 head, 473 to 485 lbs., 85.00 to 88.00 (86.50); 7 head, 532 lbs., 87.00; 42 head, 551 to 577 lbs., 88.00 to 94.00 (91.49); 6 head, 612 to 635 lbs., 85.00 to 85.50 (85.41); 11 head, 673 to 676 lbs., 84.00 to 86.00 (84.54); 7 head, 740 to 747 lbs., 70.00 to 81.00 (73.12); 23 head, 755 to 759 lbs., 75.00 to 81.00 (76.05); 11 head, 843 lbs., 80.00; 64 head, 851 to 885 lbs., 70.00 to 84.00 (79.71); 28 head, 901 to 938 lbs., 75.50 to 82.00 (79.62); 6 head, 980 to 994 lbs., 75.00; 14 head, 1026 to 1031 lbs., 68.00 to 68.50 (68.25). Medium frame 3, 9 head, 631 lbs., 75.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 420 to 445 lbs., 127.00 to 135.50 (130.19); 24 head, 475 to 497 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (134.65); 25 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 128.00 to 137.50 (132.55); 45 head, 552 to 588 lbs., 132.50 to 138.50 (134.52); 53 head, 601 to 640 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (132.51); 6 head, 641 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 6 head, 650 to 665 lbs., 128.00 to 129.50 (128.91); 5 head, 650 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 29 head, 707 to 711 lbs., 135.50 to 136.50 (136.29); 5 head, 712 to 723 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.21) fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 387 lbs., 137.00; 11 head, 410 to 446 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.57); 35 head, 458 to 489 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (126.13); 6 head, 491 lbs., 136.50 thin fleshed; 20 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.99); 27 head, 559 to 599 lbs., 119.00 to 131.00 (125.34); 22 head, 605 to 646 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (121.38); 8 head, 618 to 621 lbs., 115.00 to 118.50 (116.31) unweaned; 21 head, 675 to 693 lbs., 118.00 to 129.75 (127.73); 6 head, 718 lbs., 122.00; 29 head, 798 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 388 lbs., 116.00; 7 head, 555 to 560 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (117.72) thin fleshed; 5 head, 655 to 665 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (112.59).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 503 to 525 lbs., 143.00; 16 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.66); 8 head, 645 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 6 head, 719 lbs., 119.50; 8 head, 708 lbs., 121.50 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 344 lbs., 154.00; 8 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (145.12); 21 head, 459 to 480 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (141.68); 15 head, 508 to 524 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (130.09); 17 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (126.44); 6 head, 608 to 610 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 544 lbs., 120.00. 6 head, 568 lbs., 114.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 543 lbs., 134.00; 10 head, 719 lbs., 122.50.
