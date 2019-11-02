Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 908 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 30, compared to 1,789 head on Oct. 23 and 1,277 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were selling $2 to $5 lower. The demand and supply was moderate to light. The weather was affecting the trade as the cold rain is not advantageous for gathering or receiving cattle. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 44% were heifers and 15% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 397 lbs., 150.00; 22 head, 461 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 157.50 (156.35); 3 head, 525 lbs., 146.00; 54 head, 555 to 596 lbs., 137.50 to 151.00 (146.76); 3 hed, 615 lbs., 143.00; 8 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.20); 13 head, 702 to 723 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.84). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 417 to 420 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.25); 3 head, 498 lbs., 145.00; 10 head, 515 to 535 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.98); 13 head, 558 to 592 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (142.24); 23 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (134.32); 5 head, 638 lbs., 141.50 thin fleshed; 9 head, 611 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 10 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.45); 20 head, 705 to 747 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (132.92); 17 head, 856 lbs., 137.00. Large frame 1, 3 head, 717 lbs., 123.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 555 lbs., 130.00 Medium frame 2 to 3, 4 head, 405 lbs., 115.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 313 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 436 lbs., 134.50; 38 head, 463 to 497 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.71); 45 head, 507 to 538 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (128.58); 20 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (127.33); 6 head, 610 to 628 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.34); 13 head, 603 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 16 head, 929 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 375 to 398 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.64); 10 head, 420 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.69); 10 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.43); 13 head, 503 to 543 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (118.30); 9 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (115.74); 5 head, 620 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (119.80); 5 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 118.50 to 120.00 (119.20); 7 head, 909 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 390 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 570 lbs., 116.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 691 lbs., 105.00. Medium frame 2, 3 head, 815 lbs., 104.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 440 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 570 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 313 to 343 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 339 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 358 to 365 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.68); 6 head, 435 to 448 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.83); 5 head, 414 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 25 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (125.89); 4 head, 543 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.50); 8 head, 574 to 588 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 631 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 4 head, 663 to 678 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.02). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 480 lbs., 114.00.
