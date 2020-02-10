The Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Jefferson City, Missouri, rpeorted receipts of 377 head of dairy cattle selling during a special sale Jan. 28, compared to 652 head last month and 239 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Springfield, Missouri.
The supply was light and the demand was moderate to light. It included 21% springer heifers, 12% bred heifers, 21% open heifers, 6% fresh and milking cows, 2% bred and springer cows and 5% baby calves. The balance was steers, bulls and slaughter cows. The prices reported are on a per head basis and for Holsteins unless noted otherwise.
Springer heifers bred 7 to 9 months: Supreme, 1000.00 to 1200.00, few, crossbreds, 900.00; Approved, 800.00 to 980.00, individual, Jersey, 850.00, few, crossbreds, 760.00 to 800.00; Medium, 510.00 to 750.00, crossbreds, 510.00 to 725.00; Common, 285.00 to 475.00, individual, Jersey, 425.00, individual, crossbred, 440.00.
Heifers bred 3 to 6 months: Supreme, 900.00 to 1000.00, ind., Jersey, 910.00, individual, crossbred, 850.00; Approved, 700.00 to 875.00, crossbreds, 650.00 to 720.00; Medium, 525.00 to 625.00, few, crossbreds, 590.00 to 600.00; Common, 300.00 to 400.00
Heifers bred 1 to 3 months: Individual, Medium, 610.00,
Open heifers: Approved, 170 to 190 lbs., 85.00 to 150.00, Jerseys, 130 to 245 lbs., 150.00 to 310.00, crossbreds, 182 to 270 lbs., 130.00 to 170.00; 315 to 385 lbs., 180.00 to 250.00, individual, Jersey, 320 lbs., 310.00, few, crossbreds, 320 to 380 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00; 475 to 490 lbs., 270.00 to 330.00, individual, crossbred, 450 lbs., 260.00, individual, crossbred 595 lbs., 410.00; 603 to 682 lbs., 400.00 to 560.00, crossbreds, 400.00 to 410.00; 710 to 840 lbs., 350.00 to 550.00. Medium, 305 to 390 lbs., individual, Jersey, 165.00, individual, crossbred, 165.00; 405 to 450 lbs., individual, 190.00, individual, Jersey, 185.00, individual, crossbred, 200.00; 525 to 550 lbs., individual, Jersey, 190.00, crossbreds, 230.00 to 260.00; 725 lbs., individual, 180.00.
Replacement cows: Fresh and milking cows, Medium, 725.00 to 770.00, individual, crossbred, 675.00; Common, 320.00 to 635.00.
Springer cows: Medium, few, Jerseys, 690.00 to 725.00, few, crossbreds, 660.00 to 680.00; Common, crossbreds, 400.00 to 500.00.
Baby calves: Holstein bulls, 50.00 to 85.00, few, Jersey heifers, 110.00, Jersey bulls, 15.00 to 50.00; individual, crossbred heifer, 55.00, crossbred bulls, 65.00 to 75.00; individual, beef cross heifer, 180.00, individual, beef cross bull, 200.00.
