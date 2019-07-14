The Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,605 head selling July 10, compared to 1,392 head on June 26 and 2,918 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
No sale was conducted a week ago due to July 4 holiday. When compared to two weeks ago, the steers and heifers were selling $4 to $7 higher. The Holsteins were not well tested. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 4% were dairy steers, 41% were heifers and 12% were bulls. The feeder cattle weighing supply over 600 pounds was 46%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (160.05); 5 head, 540 to 548 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.40); 18 head, 514 to 524 lbs., 151.00 to 155.50 (154.23) unweaned; 11 head, 552 to 563 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (158.25); 28 head, 562 to 595 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (149.04) unweaned; 17 head, 615 to 633 lbs., 155.00 to 157.50 (156.49); 32 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.80) unweaned; 31 head, 668 to 690 lbs., 139.00 to 149.50 (145.50); 12 head, 730 to 748 lbs., 138.00 to 138.50 (138.25); 13 head, 705 to 707 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (133.54) unweaned; 8 head, 755 lbs., 139.00; 13 head, 828 to 845 lbs., 130.50 to 134.50 (132.02); 16 head, 887 lbs., 129.50.
Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 163.50 (155.63); 11 head, 523 to 545 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (156.81); 17 head, 502 to 529 lbs., 144.50 to 149.50 (146.73) unweaned; 11 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 139.50 to 150.00 (145.16); 19 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 143.00 to 147.50 (146.41); 17 head, 600 to 628 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (136.60) unweaned; 5 head, 690 lbs., 132.50; 17 head, 679 to 697 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 9 head, 720 to 743 lbs., 134.00; 11 head, 717 to 730 lbs., 130.50 to 134.00 (131.13) unweaned; 4 head, 754 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 660 to 673 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.39). Large frame 1, 10 head, 517 lbs., 152.00; 18 head, 606 to 608 lbs., 143.00 to 149.50 (146.52). Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 524 lbs., 138.00. Medium 1 to 2 11 head, 508 lbs., 145.50. Medium frame 2, 12 head, 690 lbs., 126.50; 9 head, 787 lbs., 119.50.
Dairy steers: Large frame 3, 9 head, 526 to 532 lbs., 77.00 to 80.50 (78.99); 12 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 74.00 to 76.50 (75.30); 12 head, 768 to 772 lbs., 72.50 to 74.50 (73.84). Medium frame 3, 9 head, 558 lbs., 78.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 255 to 290 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (157.14); 6 head, 310 to 312 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (156.50); 32 head, 469 to 494 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.97); 19 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 135.50 to 140.00 (137.34); 29 head, 561 to 598 lbs., 134.50 to 138.50 (135.98); 10 head, 550 to 556 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (130.99) unweaned; 11 head, 613 lbs., 137.50; 9 head, 607 to 609 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (129.66) unweaned; 31 head, 674 to 675 lbs., 127.75 to 132.50 (130.66); 4 head, 696 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 17 head, 726 to 742 lbs., 122.50 to 129.00 (125.65). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 368 to 398 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (142.07); 41 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 134.00 to 140.50 (137.59); 38 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (134.56); 13 head, 517 to 538 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (125.98) unweaned; 26 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (129.87); 11 head, 570 to 593 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (124.25) unweaned; 13 head, 608 to 635 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.19); 46 head, 603 to 638 lbs., 121.00 to 128.50 (124.48) unweaned; 6 head, 658 to 688 lbs., 123.50 to 126.50 (125.47). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.94) thin fleshed; 5 head, 520 to 523 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.60); 5 head, 558 to 560 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.80); 7 head, 664 lbs., 118.00. Large frame 1, 15 head, 551 to 572 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.22).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 324 to 328 lbs., 184.00 to 189.00 (186.86); 10 head, 351 to 388 lbs., 181.00 to 183.00 (181.84); 10 head, 405 to 435 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (170.10); 11 head, 553 to 585 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (141.74); 5 head, 605 to 630 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (135.66) unweaned; 5 head, 753 lbs., 122.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 453 to 490 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (145.14); 14 head, 500 to 518 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (147.27); 5 head, 543 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 583 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.76); 6 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (132.65) unweaned; 6 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 126.00 to 132.50 (128.60); 4 head, 713 lbs., 122.00 unweaned. Large frame 1, 5 head, 626 lbs., 135.50 unweaned.
