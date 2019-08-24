Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 820 head of cattle selling on Aug. 21, compared to 860 head on Aug. 14 and 1,782 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jeffrson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the prevoious week, the steers and heifers were steady to firm. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was light. A heat advisory across much of the trade area and abundant forage continues to curtail the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 3% were dairy steers, 38% were heifers and 12% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 39%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 326 lbs., 179.00; 12 head, 420 to 433 lbs., 161.00 to 163.00 (162.33); 13 head, 461 to 490 lbs., 159.00 to 160.50 (159.94); 38 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 147.00 to 154.50 (149.55); 23 head, 556 to 590 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (149.49); 20 head, 611 to 622 lbs., 153.00 to 153.50 (153.33); 6 head, 638 lbs., 142.50 unweaned; 29 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (145.95); 8 head, 704 lbs., 144.25; 9 head, 768 to 796 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (132.10); 6 head, 817 to 820 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.50); 8 head, 863 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 447 lbs., 161.00; 10 head, 501 to 540 lbs., 148.00 to 151.00 (149.75); 19 head, 552 to 594 lbs., 141.50 to 147.00 (143.61); 3 head, 623 lbs., 144.50; 4 head, 604 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 14 head, 650 to 683 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.57); 7 head, 673 lbs., 134.50 unweaned; 9 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.33); 6 head, 765 to 773 lbs., 133.00 to 133.50 (133.25). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 735 lbs. 129.00. Large frame 1, 3 head, 627 lbs., 130.00 unweaned. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 7 head, 457 lbs., 83.00; 8 head, 651 lbs., 77.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 291 lbs., 149.00; 7 head, 359 lbs., 147.00; 10 head, 415 to 438 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (136.57); 23 head, 472 to 495 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (136.06); 30 head, 503 to 535 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.38); 23 head, 557 to 592 lbs., 129.00 to 132.50 (130.63); 24 head, 611 to 638 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (129.62); 3 head, 605 to 615 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 4 head, 694 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 380 to 395 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 417 lbs., 126.00; 3 head, 467 lbs., 129.50; 27 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (127.84); 3 head, 545 lbs., 133.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 125.00 to 128.50 (127.73); 3 head, 553 lbs., 132.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 600 to 610 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.00); 6 head, 655 to 668 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (123.67); 5 head, 841 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 418 to 445 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.59); 5 head, 513 to 540 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (146.61); 13 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (142.65); 3 head, 625 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.67) unweaned; 3 head, 693 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 3 head, 750 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.05); 4 head, 643 to 648 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.50) unweaned; 4 head, 650 to 663 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.99) unweaned; 4 head, 845 lbs., 105.50; 3 head, 853 lbs., 107.50. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 757 lbs., 115.00 full. Medium frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 433 lbs., 116.00.
