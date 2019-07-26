Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported 1,506 head of cattle selling on July 24, compared to 1,620 head on July 17 and 2,069 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
When compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were selling $5 to $10 higher. There was no recent good test of Holstein steers for a price comparison and an undertone was sharply higher. The demand was good and the supply was moderate. The cooler temperatures across the Midwest helped with logistics of transporting and receiving cattle. The USDA Cattle On Feed showed 102% on feed, 98% placements and 97% marketed. The USDA Cattle Inventory for all cattle and calves was unchanged from a year ago. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 9% were dairy steers, 39% were heifers and 11% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 43 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 160.00 to 172.00 (162.99); 28 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 157.50 to 165.50 (162.24); 43 head, 563 to 598 lbs., 157.00 to 162.00 (159.25); 24 head, 552 to 589 lbs., 144.00 to 161.00 (156.09) unweaned; 23 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 155.00 to 157.00 (156.23); 6 head, 603 to 636 lbs., 143.50 to 145.00 (143.98) unweaned; 65 head, 667 to 687 lbs., 147.50 to 156.50 (155.60); 29 head, 734 to 737 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.55); 73 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 137.00 to 144.50 (141.94); 15 head, 838 to 841 lbs., 133.00 to 135.50 (133.83). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 153.00 to 156.00 (154.57); 5 head, 508 lbs., 152.00; 8 head, 555 to 588 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (148.07); 11 head, 570 to 590 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (139.81) unweaned; 5 head, 600 to 608 lbs., 151.00; 5 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 141.50 to 145.00 (143.56) unweaned; 7 head, 670 to 685 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.42); 13 head, 668 lbs., 128.50 unweaned; 5 head, 910 to 930 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (123.59). Dairy steers, large frame 3, 6 head, 493 lbs., 86.50; 55 head, 596 to 597 lbs., 86.00; 12 head, 603 lbs., 85.00; 9 head, 673 to 683 lbs., 84.00 to 86.50 (85.66); 8 head, 739 to 742 lbs., 75.00; 8 head, 903 to 919 lbs., 79.00 to 81.00 (80.51).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 439 lbs., 142.00; 25 head, 467 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.10); 6 head, 468 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 24 head, 510 to 535 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (142.98); 11 head, 527 to 533 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.37) unweaned; 43 head, 567 to 590 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (137.50); 22 head, 593 to 597 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (131.39) unweaned; 32 head, 613 to 646 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (137.06); 17 head, 604 to 636 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (130.82) unweaned; 43 head, 656 to 697 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (131.92); 42 head, 753 to 781 lbs., 125.00 to 130.75 (129.28). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.51); 10 head, 521 to 547 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.35); 15 head, 551 to 567 lbs., 128.00 to 130.50 (129.37); 26 head, 605 to 639 lbs., 126.00 to 143.00 (136.80); 14 head, 620 to 642 lbs., 122.50 to 125.00 (123.05) unweaned; 15 head, 658 to 693 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (127.14); 43 head, 711 to 729 lbs., 128.00 to 132.75 (131.96); 6 head, 775 to 783 lbs., 120.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 543 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 408 to 440 lbs., 161.00 to 179.00 (172.16); 12 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (150.80); 5 head, 520 lbs., 156.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 619 to 649 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.45); 20 head, 656 to 697 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (135.09); 8 head, 706 to 725 lbs., 129.00; 8 head, 790 to 796 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (119.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 165.00 to 180.00 (174.80); 5 head, 605 to 630 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.79); 6 head, 690 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 755 to 775 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.78). Large frame 1, 7 head, 402 lbs., 158.00.
