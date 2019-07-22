The Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,620 head of cattle selling on July 17, compared to 1,605 head the previous week and 2,576 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 425 pounds were steady on a limited test, the steer calves weighing over 425 pounds and heifer calves were selling $4 to $6 lower, the yearlings were steady to $5 lower with the exception of a potload of 621-pound yearling steers that were selling higher. The demand and supply was moderate. The trade area was in an excessive heat warning or a heat advisory, which limited buyer demand for calves. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 37% were heifers and 9% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 361 to 395 lbs., 176.00 to 181.00 (177.81); 19 head, 406 to 428 lbs., 167.00 to 180.00 (177.96); 18 head, 453 to 485 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (165.45); 14 head, 462 to 490 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (151.08) unweaned; 30 head, 510 to 543 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (151.19); 97 head, 556 to 591 lbs., 144.50 to 154.00 (148.49); 109 head, 607 to 625 lbs., 140.00 to 162.50 (157.86); 10 head, 619 to 649 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 61 head, 660 to 679 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (142.15); 8 head, 655 to 663 lbs., 135.00 (unweaned); 7 head, 731 lbs., 144.00; 14 head, 754 to 785lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (134.42); 6 head, 754 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 13 head, 838 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 454 to 491 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (152.85); 19 head, 507 to 540 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (147.60); 22 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (139.41); 21 head, 609 to 619 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.42); 18 head, 701 to 741 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.50); 26 head, 758 to 786 lbs., 130.50 to 134.00 (132.49). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 496 lbs., 134.00; 7 head, 689 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 865 lbs., 120.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 771 lbs., 133.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 426 to 428 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.80); 7 head, 524 to 530 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.98); 16 head, 564 to 568 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.51); 8 head, 611 lbs., 134.00 Medium frame 3, 6 head, 598 lbs., 129.00; 5 head, 640 lbs., 129.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 418 to 438 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.59); 27 head, 463 to 494 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (134.76); 41 head, 510 to 544 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.59); 64 head, 610 to 647 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.98); 16 head, 630 to 639 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.26) unweaned; 15 head, 666 to 680 lbs., 124.50 to 128.00 (125.96); 19 head, 665 to 678 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (121.82) unweaned; 7 head, 721 lbs., 120.00; 11 head, 793 lbs., 127.50; 29 head, 801 to 830 lbs., 117.00 to 122.50 (120.19). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 408 to 444 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.43); 26 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (128.38); 29 head, 517 to 548 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (125.22); 26 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 129.50 (123.05); 21 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 121.50 to 127.00 (125.01); 5 head, 605 to 620 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.20) unweaned; 8 head, 652 to 670 lbs., 119.00 to 120.50 (119.95); 16 head, 718 to 735 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (122.72). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (121.01); 5 head, 499 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 568 to 583 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.98); 9 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (117.08(. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 439 lbs., 120.00; 11 head, 472 to 483 lbs., 125.50 to 127.00 (125.92). Medium frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 533 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 509 to 540 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.38); 14 head, 564 to 587 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (139.39); 7 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.24) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 370 lbs., 166.00; 11 head, 463 to 487 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (143.30); 7 head, 490 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 521 to 535 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.19); 11 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.22); 16 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (131.34). Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 438 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 476 lbs., 125.00.
