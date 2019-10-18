Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported 1,684 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 16, compared to 1,733 head on Oct. 9 and 1,787 head a year ago, according to the USDA- Missouri Department of Agriculture Marekt News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were steady to $5 lower. The demand was moderate for long time weaned calves and yearlings and light for unweaned calves and the supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 49% were heifers and 13% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 401 to 445 lbs., 162.00 to 174.00 (169.62); 15 head, 458 to 486 lbs., 149.00 to 163.50 (156.16); 39 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (140.89); 38 head, 570 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 149.50 (145.66); 28 head, 552 to 590 lbs., 126.50 to 143.00 (135.96) unweaned; 11 head, 633 to 638 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.17); 6 head, 624 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 21 head, 607 to 625 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (127.39) unweaned; 8 head, 668 lbs., 140.00; 14 head, 651 to 680 lbs., 119.50 to 133.00 (130.01) unweaned; 10 head, 708 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 10 head, 757 lbs., 143.00; 23 head, 818 to 846 lbs., 137.00 to 141.50 (139.69); 11 head, 886 to 899 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.43); 15 head, 950 lbs., 134.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 337 lbs., 177.00 value added; 10 head, 391 lbs., 156.00; 22 head, 479 to 498 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (139.99); 14 head, 457 to 485 lbs., 149.00 to 157.50 (155.59) value added; 26 head, 515 to 547 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (139.12); 10 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.62); 5 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.62); 4 head, 605 lbs., 126.50 unweaned; 14 head, 658 to 695 lbs., 130.00 to 141.50 (134.74). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 510 to 541 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (125.57); 15 head, 657 to 673 lbs., 122.25 to 125.00 (122.79); 11 head, 754 lbs., 126.75. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 569 to 573 lbs., 123.50 to 125.00 (124.50).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 370 to 385 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.79); 6 head, 376 lbs., 139.50 value added; 18 head, 403 to 447 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (137.02); 7 head, 483 to 485 lbs., 130.50 to 135.00 (132.43); 42 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.28); 30 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (128.47); 11 head, 620 to 626 lbs., 121.50 to 123.50 (122.23); 6 head, 605 to 613 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (116.02) unweaned; 56 head, 651 to 687 lbs., 125.00 to 135.75 (130.77); 10 head, 650 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 33 head, 706 to 724 lbs., 124.50 to 136.50 (132.04); 5 head, 755 lbs., 122.50; 7 head, 817 lbs., 119.50; 17 head, 946 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 322 to 343 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.64); 7 head, 320 to 335 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.58) thin fleshed; 10 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.68); 9 head, 377 to 385 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (132.54) thin fleshed; 29 head, 410 to 443 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.99); 12 head, 436 lbs., 132.50 thin fleshed; 32 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 114.00 to 124.50 (118.08); 32 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (120.18); 6 head, 523 to 545 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 28 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (116.18); 6 head, 576 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 124.50 to 126.00 (125.00) value added; 33 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 114.50 to 126.50 (119.65); 16 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.37); 17 head, 706 to 740 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.70). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 504 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 620 to 633 lbs., 110.00 to 116.75 (115.47).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 132.00 to 153.00 (141.66); 9 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 121.50 to 126.00 (124.68); 21 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (119.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 135.00 to 160.00 (143.91); 23 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 121.00 to 136.50 (127.41); 14 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (121.76); 8 head, 523 to 540 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (119.66); 20 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 114.50 (111.34); 5 head, 575 to 576 lbs., 116.00 value added; 11 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.75) unweaned; 5 head, 803 to 805 lbs., 102.00.
