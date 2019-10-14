The Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,733 head for Oct. 9, compared to 1,693 head on Oct. 2 and 1,520 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady to $5 lower and the yearlings were steady to $3 higher. The Holsteins when compared to two weeks ago and that were weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $5 lower on a limited test and those weighing over 600 pounds were steady. The demand was moderate for calves, good for yearlings and the supply was moderate. A wide price spread occurred between unweaned calves and calves on a vaccination program and long-time weaned. The feeder cattle futures were showing optimism as contracts closed $2 to $3 higher. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 10% were dairy steers, 40% were heifers and 10% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 44%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 403 to 441 lbs., 153.50 to 163.00 (156.14); 46 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (146.73); 32 head, 565 to 599 lbs., 147.50 to 157.50 (155.12); 6 head, 577 to 578 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.33) unweaned; 43 head, 609 to 648 lbs., 142.50 to 145.00 (144.29); 12 head, 600 to 630 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (129.41) unweaned; 29 head, 670 to 690 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (144.01); 12 head, 735 to 746 lbs., 143.50 to 145.50 (145.17); 45 head, 750 to 789 lbs., 141.00 to 146.75 (144.61); 40 head, 863 to 894 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (137.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 403 to 422 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (150.80); 11 head, 475 to 497 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (132.15); 14 head, 500 to 518 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (133.50); 16 head, 575 to 598 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 551 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 9 head, 659 to 660 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.33); 9 head, 806 to 823 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.78). Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 657 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 901 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1, 13 head, 1112 lbs., 114.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 386 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 566 lbs., 123.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 417 lbs., 108.00 thin fleshed. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 5 head, 397 lbs., 87.00; 5 head, 526 lbs., 75.00; 19 head, 578 to 589 lbs., 81.00 to 86.00 (85.48); 5 head, 580 to 583 lbs., 71.00 to 75.00 (72.60) thin fleshed; 16 head, 609 to 631 lbs., 79.00 to 86.00 (82.44); 19 head, 675 lbs., 86.00; 25 head, 701 to 735 lbs., 77.00 to 82.00 (80.87); 4 head, 956 lbs., 78.50; 4 head, 1016 lbs., 67.00 fleshy. Small frame 4, 7 head, 826 lbs., 60.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 365 to 398 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.42); 15 head, 428 to 447 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.54); 38 head, 457 to 498 lbs., 133.50 to 137.50 (135.45); 51 head, 500 to 537 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (128.44); 12 head, 527 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 37 head, 557 to 598 lbs., 126.00 to 132.50 (127.92); 39 head, 609 to 638 lbs., 136.50 to 137.50 (136.77); 5 head, 630 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.40) unweaned; 41 head, 664 to 681 lbs., 135.75 to 137.75 (137.15); 20 head, 722 lbs., 134.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 370 to 395 lbs., 120.00; 16 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (122.94); 40 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (121.80); 19 head, 509 to 543 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.51); 12 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.74); 13 head, 603 to 620 lbs., 119.00 to 127.50 (123.54); 8 head, 658 to 675 lbs., 122.00 to 125.50 (123.77). 15 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 117.00 to 124.50 (120.05); 5 head, 714 lbs., 113.50 fleshy; 5 head, 768 to 780 lbs., 114.50 to 117.00 (115.69). Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 500 to 506 lbs., 114.00 114.00 thin fleshed. Medium frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 553 to 565 lbs., 107.00 to 109.00 (107.81). Medium frame 3, 6 head, 433 to 434 lbs., 110.00 110.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 122.00 to 138.00 (125.34); 8 head, 596 lbs., 125.50; 11 head, 611 to 618 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (122.56) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 385 to 395 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 433 to 448 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (124.78); 10 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.37); 8 head, 528 to 535 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (129.98); 22 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (121.87). Medium and large frame 2,5 head, 351 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 477 to 498 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (115.02). 6 head, 549 lbs., 121.00 thin fleshed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.