Compared to last week, cash bids for soybeans and corn were lower, according to the National Grain Market Review, Nov. 29.
Wheat is higher and sorghum is mixed.
Ethanol production for the week ending November 22nd increased to 1.059 million barrels, an increase of 26,000 barrels a day. Ethanol stocks are reported 22.3 million barrels a decrease of .237 million barrels.
For the week ending Nov. 21, an increase of 31.8 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 61.1 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 22.5 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Wheat was steady to 14 cents higher. Corn was 3/4 to 11 1/4 cents lower. Sorghum was 10 cents lower to 9 cents higher. Soybeans were 11 to 35 cents lower.
In the futures close, Kansas City March wheat was $4.42 1/2 to $4.36 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.21 3/4 to $4.38 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $5.85 to $5.90, unchanged; St. Louis, $5.75, down 10 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.76 1/4 to $3.84 1/4, down 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.46 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.62 to $3.71 1/4, up 2 to 7 1/4 cents; Omaha, $3.61 to $3.69, up 1 to down 1 cent.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.26 to $8.46, up 1/2 cent; Minneapolis, $8.33, down 2 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $8.54 to $8.58, up 2 1/2 to 1/2 cent; central Illinois processors, $8.75 to $8.86, up 2 1/2 to 1/2 cent.
Kansas City wheat prices Dec. 3, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.32 3/4 to $5.42 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $5.81 3/4 to $5.91 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $6.28 3/4 to $6.38 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $6.28 3/4 to $6.38 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
