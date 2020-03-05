Southern Oklahoma Livestock, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,358 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 26, compared to 3,166 head on Feb. 19 and 3,341 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $4 to 7 lower. The feeder heifers were selling $3 to $5 lower. The steer calves were selling $5 to $10 lower. The heifer calves were selling $4 to $9 lower. The demand was good. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 44% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 235 lbs., 220.00; 13 head, 279 lbs., 217.00; 5 head, 328 to 347 lbs., 200.00 to 209.00 (205.52); 18 head, 335 to 348 lbs., 190.00 to 197.50 (197.10) unweaned; 12 head, 398 to 399 lbs., 198.00; 20 head, 370 to 384 lbs., 205.00 to 210.00 (207.55) thin fleshed; 17 head, 375 to 395 lbs., 183.00 to 195.00 (186.75) unweaned; 53 head, 404 to 435 lbs., 187.00 to 193.00 (190.81); 8 head, 425 to 440 lbs., 185.00 to 186.00 (185.49) unweaned; 151 head, 452 to 494 lbs., 176.00 to 189.00 (181.22); 73 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (171.23); 54 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (159.75); 8 head, 593 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 38 head, 608 to 625 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (154.23); 21 head, 651 to 673 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.33); 8 head, 705 to 723 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (135.01); 1 head, 795 lbs., 126.00; 1 head, 805 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 315 to 325 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (172.56) unweaned; 49 head, 352 to 396 lbs., 179.00 to 187.50 (184.82); 24 head, 408 to 447 lbs., 180.00 to 184.00 (181.41); 3 head, 447 lbs., 171.00 unweaned; 17 head, 496 to 498 lbs., 165.00 to 167.50 (166.18); 27 head, 503 to 542 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (157.30); 20 head, 556 to 590 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (144.69); 54 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (143.78); 27 head, 654 to 673 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (134.76). Medium and large frame 2, 277 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 6 head, 335 to 345 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (159.55).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 245 lbs., 167.00; 2 head, 290 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 16 head, 306 to 349 lbs., 166.00 to 170.00 (168.26); 40 head, 356 to 393 lbs., 164.00 to 171.00 (167.97); 15 head, 353 to 378 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.79) unweaned; 82 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 154.00 to 162.50 (155.92); 3 head, 419 lbs., 166.00; 15 head, 425 to 448 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00 (152.20) unweaned; 55 head, 451 to 496 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (150.94); 41 head, 503 to 533 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (150.16); 32 head, 553 to 569 lbs., 146.50 to 150.00 (148.96); 28 head, 600 to 613 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.70); 2 head, 615 lbs., 128.50 unweaned; 8 head, 667 lbs., 138.00; 4 head, 664 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 27 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (115.32); 7 head, 803 to 821 lbs., 97.00 to 100.00 (98.27); 1 head, 850 lbs., 98.00; 2 head, 935 lbs., 87.00 to 90.00 (88.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 363 to 397 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (157.48); 3 head, 387 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 64 head, 421 to 443 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.56); 5 head, 435 to 446 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.20 unweaned; 26 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (145.00); 6 head, 478 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 36 head, 508 to 543 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (142.69); 10 head, 555 to 564 lbs., 138.00; 1 head, 615 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.37); 40 head, 569 to 593 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.36).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 553 lbs., 160.00; 10 head, 604 lbs., 142.00; 3 head, 758 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 835 lbs., 119.00; 8 head, 964 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 578 to 598 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (142.55); 12 head, 693 lbs., 125.50; 1 head, 805 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 890 lbs., 95.00.
