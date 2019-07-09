The Southern Oklahoma Livestock, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,772 head of cattle selling on June 26, compared to 1,136 head the previous week and 2,182 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $2 to $3 higher. The steer calves were selling $1 to $2 higher. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $6 higher. The quality was average to attractive. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 37% were Heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 39%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 277 to 292 lbs., 175.00 to 190.00 (186.26) unweaned; 24 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 187.00 to 197.00 (189.98); 3 head, 360 lbs., 187.00; 5 head, 386 lbs., 177.00 unweaned; 4 head, 400 to 423 lbs., 178.00 to 180.00 (178.48); 4 head, 400 to 405 lbs., 169.00 unweaned; 9 head, 469 to 473 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (172.76); 11 head, 462 to 480 lbs., 158.00 to 161.00 (159.93) unweaned; 13 head, 509 to 533 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (159.20); 13 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (150.91) unweaned; 14 head, 551 to 577 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (153.09); 18 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.72) unweaned; 70 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (146.64); 47 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (139.66); 12 head, 711 to 724 lbs., 134.00 to 134.50 (134.16); 21 head, 750 to 760 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (131.65); 8 head, 805 to 828 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (120.37); 9 head, 867 to 875 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.67). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 345 lbs., 175.00 to 177.00 (176.00); 26 head, 370 to 393 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (168.89); 4 head, 370 to 393 lbs., 161.00 to 164.00 (162.45) unweaned; 20 head, 407 to 443 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (161.54); 10 head, 444 to 445 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (150.60) unweaned; 50 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (154.03); 19 head, 483 to 498 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (146.21) unweaned; 34 head, 506 to 549 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (142.81); 7 head, 555 to 583 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.27); 12 head, 560 to 569 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (135.99) unweaned; 51 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.63); 22 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.16); 39 head, 710 to 736 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (130.21); 11 head, 765 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 124.64; 6 head, 846 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 310 lbs., 148.00; 11 head, 443 to 448 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.73); 14 head, 518 to 543 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.74); 4 head, 585 to 590 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (128.23); 14 head, 633 lbs., 130.00; 11 head, 670 to 693 lbs., 123.00 to 130.50 (127.41); 4 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (115.40).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 322 to 335 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 10 head, 383 to 395 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (157.90); 6 head, 360 to 383 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (153.09) unweaned; 51 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (152.67); 6 head, 429 to 443 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.34) unweaned; 29 head, 453 to 480 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (144.53); 48 head, 502 to 541 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.08); 1 head, 545 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 6 head, 570 to 588 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.02); 25 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (126.91) unweaned; 23 head, 603 to 633 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (128.14); 11 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.18) unweaned; 43 head, 652 to 678 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (120.81); 6 head, 703 to 715 lbs., 116.00 to 119.50 (118.91); 1 head, 820 lbs., 109.00; 6 head, 860 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 293 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 3 head, 323 to 325 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.67) unweaned; 11 head, 433 to 446 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (140.27); 26 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.15); 15 head, 509 to 535 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.59); 43 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (119.39); 11 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (117.08). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 380 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 446 lbs., 114.00; 3 head, 498 lbs., 107.00; 4 head, 511 lbs., 103.00; 3 head, 567 lbs., 105.00; 7 head, 572 lbs., 108.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 529 to 538 lbs., 134.50 to 136.00 (135.33); 5 head, 554 to 590 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 668 to 688 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (118.51). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 437 lbs., 154.00; 4 head, 524 lbs., 141.50; 5 head, 601 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 525 lbs., 135.00.
