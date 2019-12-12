Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,940 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 4, compared to 2,525 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous sale, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $3 higher and the feeder heifers were selling $3 to $5 higher. The steer and heifer calves were steady to $4 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 44% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.