The Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,296 head of cattle selling on Aug. 7, compared to 1,410 head the previous week and 1,176 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $1 to $3 lower. The steer and heifer calves were steady to $2 lower. The demand was moderate. The quality was average. Summer heat has moved into the trade area calling for triple digits throughout the week. The supply included: 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 40% were heifers and 8% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 258 lbs., 205.00; 6 head, 316 lbs., 204.00; 3 head, 385 to 398 lbs., 181.00 to 183.00 (181.65); 5 head, 403 to 408 lbs., 177.00 to 182.00 (178.99); 2 head, 410 lbs., 176.00 unweaned; 10 head, 515 to 517 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.70); 17 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 152.00 to 154.00 (153.62) unweaned; 36 head, 555 to 569 lbs., 147.00 to 154.00 (150.84); 46 head, 601 to 640 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (140.64); 7 head, 653 to 673 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (137.84); 12 head, 700 to 740 ls., 136.00 to 137.50 (137.33); 4 head, 753 to 758 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.50); 3 head, 930 to 935 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (125.66). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 276 to 293 lbs. 187.00 to 190.00 (187.57); 2 head, 318 lbs., 180.00; 10 head, 363 to 392 lbs., 166.00 to 172.0 (170.04); 4 head, 365 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 23 head, 408 to 434 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (157.25); 9 head, 410 to 443 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (147.70) unweaned; 24 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (156.99); 24 head, 463 to 498 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (147.26) unweaned; 12 head, 515 to 546 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (145.23); 25 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (139.67); 10 head, 637 to 645 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (135.21); 13 head, 661 to 693 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.35); 9 head, 704 to 748 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (133.07); 15 head, 750 to 761 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.60); 6 head, 846 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 371 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 10 head, 400 to 428 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (138.44); 9 head, 528 to 531 lbs., 133.50 to 135.00 (134.00); 9 head, 568 to 585 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (132.37); 2 head, 608 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 284 lbs., 157.00; 2 head, 343 lbs., 154.00; 20 head, 365 to 389 lbs., 143.50 to 144.00 (143.73); 2 head, 393 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 23 head, 414 to 425 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (143.44); 4 head, 448 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 44 head, 450 to 593 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.03); 32 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (135.53); 25 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (134.20); 29 head, 605 to 635 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.90). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 360 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.50); 2 head, 358 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 2 head, 420 to 445 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.94); 20 head, 458 to 490 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (134.90); 30 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.09); 2 head, 500 lbs., 125.50 unweaned; 10 head, 585 to 587 lbs., 123.00 to 131.50 (125.64); 4 head, 645 to 648 lbs., 124.00; 5 head, 685 to 699 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (124.21); 2 head, 738 lbs, 122.50; 5 head, 790 to 793 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (121.61). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 370 to 390 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (125.62); 7 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.83); 7 head, 470 to 493 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.27); 2 head, 695 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 318 to 320 lbs., 155.00 to160.00 (157.51); 4 head, 410 to 425 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.02) unweaned; 17 head, 473 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 152.00 (150.05); 5 head, 525 to 530 lbs., 1440.00 to 153.00 (145.99); 4 head, 613 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.46); 2 head, 665 to 685 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.38); 5 head, 580 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.40); 3 head, 615 to 635 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.36); 3 head, 703 to 735 lbs., 101.00 to 115.00 (110.20).
