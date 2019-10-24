Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,243 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 16, compared to 3,301 head on Oct. 9 and 1,691 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers were steady. The steer and heifer calves were steady to $3 higher. The demand was moderate. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 34% steers, 46% were heifers and 20% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 28%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 370 to 398 lbs., 162.00 to 167.00 (165.50); 2 head, 360 lbs., 152.00 unweaned; 25 head, 430 to 446 lbs., 156.00 to 162.00 (159.97); 2 head, 423 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 16 head, 458 to 491 lbs., 152.00 to 164.00 (155.27); 24 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (151.33); 57 head, 571 to 592 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (142.57); 8 head, 588 to 592 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.13) unweaned; 19 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 131.00 to 148.00 (142.49); 14 head, 611 to 625 lbs., 130.00 to 130.50 (130.43) unweaned; 58 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 130.00 to 144.50 (138.02); 33 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (138.97); 2 head, 778 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 810 to 837 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (125.49). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 316 to 333 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.62); 2 head, 370 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 4 head, 424 lbs., 147.00; 17 head, 463 to 492 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (145.02); 53 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (136.33); 7 head, 510 to 532 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.68) unweaned; 12 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (128.15); 4 head, 625 to 635 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.50); 5 head, 675 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 500 to 520 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (120.83); 9 head, 607 to 618 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.66).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 328 lbs., 157.00; 2 head, 335 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 33 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (142.65); 39 head, 408 to 443 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (135.99); 14 head, 405 to 428 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 13 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (137.58); 3 head, 482 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 66 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (128.49); 79 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (121.29); 29 head, 604 to 644 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (120.64); 39 head, 672 to 688 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (126.93); 4 head, 731 lbs., 124.00; 9 head, 758 to 790 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (127.72); 5 head, 812 lbs., 141.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 250 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 27 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.38); 2 head, 380 to 390 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.53); 17 head, 406 to 445 lbs., 114.00 to 126.00 (122.03); 63 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (120.77); 36 head, 505 to 541 lbs., 114.00 to 123.50 (119.22); 20 head, 553 to 589 lbs., 111.00 to 122.00 (118.72); 18 head, 610 to 640 lbs., 114.00 to 119.00 (117.99); 4 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (118.00); 5 head, 808 to 845 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (114.89); 7 head, 865 to 885 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (118.57). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 373 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 558 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 303 to 325 lbs., 160.00 to 177.00 (165.71); 6 head, 353 to 365 lbs., 159.00 to 164.50 (160.79); 5 head, 400 to 415 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.41); 47 head, 456 to 497 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (141.89); 15 head, 508 to 528 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (137.26); 7 head, 558 to 593 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (134.90); 26 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.74); 18 head, 653 to 665 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.22). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 334 to 335 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (157.85); 4 head, 396 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 9 head, 446 lbs, 148.00; 4 head, 410 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 8 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (131.98); 16 head, 518 to 532 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (124.36); 23 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (129.77); 6 head, 631 to 640 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (122.99); 6 head, 653 to 683 lbs., 114.00 to 119.00 (117.04); 9 head, 710 to 724 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (117.45); 6 head, 750 to 778 lbs., 115.00 to 118.50 (117.36). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 588 lbs., 117.00; 2 head, 640 lbs., 109.00.
