Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,073 head of feeder cattle selling on April 8, compared to 945 head on April 1 and 1,225 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $5 to $8 lower. The feeder heifers were selling $7 to $11 lower. The steer calves were selling $2 to $7 lower. The heifer calves were selling $7 to $11 lower. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain to average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 39% steers, 55% was heifers and 5% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 10%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 210 lbs., 195.00; 5 head, 270 lbs., 185.00; 2 head, 275 lbs., 200.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 302 to 338 lbs., 170.00 to 186.00 (176.51); 22 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 168.00 to 175.00 (170.29); 29 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (165.98); 49 head, 457 to 498 lbs., 154.00 to 168.00 (157.80); 25 head, 500 to 523 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (150.29); 5 head, 565 to 580 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (149.94); 12 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (132.30); 17 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (114.18); 18 head, 805 lbs., 103.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 355 to 397 lbs., 158.00 to 166.00 (160.89); 8 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (153.11); 16 head, 455 to 489 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (145.94); 11 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.77); 11 head, 583 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.09). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 290 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 378 to 380 lbs., 149.00 to 151.00 (149.66); 3 head, 428 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 485 lbs., 132.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 282 to 295 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (156.97); 4 head, 313 to 345 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (151.62); 31 head, 367 to 395 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (148.63); 29 head, 404 to 438 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (149.65); 19 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (143.79); 94 head, 509 to 548 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (129.30); 9 head, 559 to 575 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (128.31); 5 head, 615 to 635 lbs., 123.00; 2 head, 650 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 250 lbs., 140.00; 24 head, 418 to 443 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (139.84); 18 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.30); 6 head, 510 to 530 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.32); 19 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (119.95); 16 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.39); 2 head, 680 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 435 to 437 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.14); 3 head, 495 lbs., 126.00; 55 head, 513 to 528 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (119.82); 2 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 114.00 to 116.00 (115.03); 6 head, 630 to 648 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 360 to 370 lbs., 166.00 to 170.00 (168.03); 2 head, 493 lbs., 138.00; 13 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 121.00 to 149.00 (136.78); 5 head, 570 to 595 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.16); 7 head, 653 to 663 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (116.57).
