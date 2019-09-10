Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,441 head of cattle selling on Sept. 4, compared to 1,973 head on Aug. 28 and 1,283 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the last sale, the feeder steers were steady. The feeder heifers were selling $1 to $4 lower. The steer and heifer calves were selling $2 to $6 lower. The demand was moderate and the quality was plain to average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 39% were heifers and 19% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 236 to 245 lbs., 170.00 to 186.00 (180.96); 16 head, 283 to 295 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (168.19); 4 head, 329 lbs., 170.00; 9 head, 402 to 418 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (153.54); 3 head, 405 to 410 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.34) unweaned; 42 head, 465 to 491 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (147.05); 68 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (141.18); 4 head, 545 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 17 head, 570 to 585 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.35); 10 head, 579 to 590 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 10 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.70); 36 head, 613 to 643 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (131.78) unweaned; 4 head, 656 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 760 lbs., 124.50; 2 head, 918 lbs.,110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 218 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 6 head, 305 to 310 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (158.36); 4 head, 320 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 33 head, 355 to 396 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (152.91); 4 head, 378 to 383 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.99) unweaned; 12 head, 410 to 440 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.45); 32 head, 455 to 487 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (138.64); 12 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (129.97); 33 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (127.29); 2 head, 565 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 6 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.34); 29 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (125.44); 3 head, 700 to 713 lbs., 123.00; 4 head, 764 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 390 to 398 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (124.93); 2 head, 473 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 518 lbs., 118.00; 3 head, 598 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 260 to 295 lbs., 141.00 to 147.50 (143.13) unweaned; 14 head, 304 to 349 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (147.34); 5 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (138.53) unweaned; 24 head, 361 to 398 lbs., 134.00 to 148.50 (142.48); 13 head, 384 to 397 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (135.77) unweaned; 15 head, 408 to 422 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (132.98); 6 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 16 head, 464 to 478 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.26); 22 head, 452 to 477 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.51) unweaned; 16 head, 505 to 537 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.62) unweaned; 2 head, 588 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 22 head, 600 to 623 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (125.70); 5 head, 656 lbs., 128.00; 1 head, 700 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 889 lbs., 117.00; 2 head, 905 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 220 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 6 head, 253 to 295 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (128.30); 5 head, 300 to 302 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 305 to 308 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.43) unweaned; 5 head, 370 to 390 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (127.64); 9 head, 350 to 388 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (120.50) unweaned; 18 head, 429 to 444 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.64); 4 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.23) unweaned; 26 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.88); 9 head, 480 to 498 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.91) unweaned; 10 head, 515 to 534 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (122.59); 18 head, 524 to 540 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (121.89) unweaned; 32 head, 551 to 590 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (122.70); 1 head, 555 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 20 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.55); 21 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 114.00 to 121.00 (119.48); 5 head, 766 to 775 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 332 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 4 head, 415 to 443 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.76) unweaned; 1 head, 530 lbs., 113.00; 3 head, 547 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 8 head, 580 to 583 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.25).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 248 lbs., 180.00; 3 head, 302 lbs., 170.00; 3 head, 323 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 10 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (151.41); 17 head, 409 to 443 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.28); 4 head, 489 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 6 head, 533 lbs., 138.00; 10 head, 650 to 673 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.59) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 290 lbs., 160.00; 3 head, 343 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 12 head, 351 to 396 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.00); 2 head, 358 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 20 head, 400 to 410 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.35); 6 head, 466 to 491 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (126.28); 5 head, 470 to 498 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (114.55) unweaned; 6 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.64); 1 head, 510 lbs., 112.50 fleshy; 42 head, 545 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 8 head, 557 to 590 lbs., 125.50 to 130.00 (127.98); 6 head, 625 to 633 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.34); 3 head, 632 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 6 head, 607 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.10) unweaned; 3 head, 705 to 720 lbs., 111.00 to 125.00 (115.60); 5 head, 805 to 838 lbs., 104.00 to 106.00 (104.59); 8 head, 1148 lbs., 77.00.
