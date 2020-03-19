Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,436 head of feeder cattle selling on March 4, compared to 2,358 head on Feb. 26 and 726 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 lower. The steer calves were steady to $4 lower. The heifer calves were steady. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain to average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 55% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 13%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 265 to 288 lbs., 182.50 to 190.00 (189.07); 31 head, 324 to 348 lbs., 187.50 to 198.00 (192.76); 3 head, 330 to 340 lbs., 183.00 to 185.00 (184.35) unweaned; 14 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 184.00 to 193.00 (188.65); 3 head, 368 lbs., 180.00 unweaned; 34 head, 404 to 448 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (186.52); 29 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 179.00 to 190.00 (183.96); 9 head, 468 to 495 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (172.62) unweaned; 74 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (165.36); 1 head, 525 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 13 head, 550 to 567 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (163.54); 11 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 144.50 to 150.00 (146.86); 7 head, 660 lbs., 143.75; 28 head, 706 to 739 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, (Per Cwt / Actual Wt) Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price 4 head, 324 lbs., 173.00 unweaned; 7 head, 360 to 367 lbs., 175.00; 8 head, 405 to 420 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (166.56); 10 head, 466 to 495 lbs., 165.00 to 166.00 (165.20); 5 head, 504 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 588 to 590 lbs., 149.00 to 152.00 (150.80); 7 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.28). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 240 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 1 head, 265 lbs., 160.00; 3 head, 378 to 385 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.63); 2 head, 475 lbs., 155.00; 1 head, 640 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 270 to 280 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (167.30); 25 head, 312 to 343 lbs., 170.00 to 177.50 (171.75); 3 head, 318 lbs., 166.00 unweaned; 59 head, 351 to 397 lbs., 162.00 to 175.00 (167.62); 62 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (163.93); 36 head, 451 to 473 lbs., 158.00 to 166.00 (162.02); 77 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (148.96); 10 head, 550 to 558 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (147.01); 15 head, 604 to 638 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.67); 5 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.21); 8 head, 788 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 238 to 243 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.51); 5 head, 249 lbs., 152.50 unweaned; 1 head, 290 lbs., 155.00; 8 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.26); 7 head, 420 to 449 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (155.40); 29 head, 470 to 495 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (153.92); 3 head, 500 to 525 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (140.35); 14 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.74); 8 head, 651 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 260 lbs., 140.00; 1 head, 345 lbs., 140.00; 1 head, 405 lbs., 146.00; 13 head, 455 to 491 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.59); 4 head, 505 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 598 lbs., 129.00; 3 head, 672 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 390 lbs., 175.00; 4 head, 458 lbs., 189.00; 3 head, 540 to 548 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (154.95); 8 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 131.00 to 153.00 (149.74); 5 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.40); 5 head, 710 to 725 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.61); 1 head, 755 lbs., 116.00.
