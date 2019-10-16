Southern Oklahoma Livestock, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,301 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 9, compared to 1,991 head on Oct. 2 and 854 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher. The steer calves were selling $3 to $4 higher. The heifer calves were steady. The demand was good. The quality was average. More seasonal weather has moved into the trade area with cooler temperatures in the forecast. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 40% were heifers and 14% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 253 to 285 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (166.62) unweaned; 26 head, 301 to 327 lbs., 177.00 to 177.50 (177.13); 11 head, 390 lbs., 179.00; 8 head, 383 to 398 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.71) fleshy; 6 head, 356 to 378 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (157.27) unweaned; 69 head, 403 to 441 lbs., 157.00 to 169.00 (163.27); 6 head, 436 to 439 lbs., 145.00 to 153.50 (147.85) unweaned; 49 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 152.00 to 168.00 (156.43); 4 head, 490 lbs., 149.00 fleshy; 64 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (148.20); 56 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 132.00 to 144.50 (136.85); 74 head, 609 to 643 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (142.15); 16 head, 659 to 685 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (141.61); 39 head, 701 to 742 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.43); 6 head, 798 lbs., 130.50 (130.50); 11 head, 801 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 853 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 315 to 323 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.80); 11 head, 378 to 385 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.44); 25 head, 424 to 445 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (139.09); 4 head, 443 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 44 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (140.12); 90 head. 500 to 528 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (122.94); 73 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (127.73); 66 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (126.72); 18 head, 658 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.33); 3 head, 685 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 27 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (122.01); 6 head, 707 to 722 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.52) unweaned; 3 head, 793 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 397lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 28 head, 406 to 447 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (115.45); 12 head, 435 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 9 head, 461 to 487 lbs., 108.00 to 116.00 (113.23); 4 head, 525 to 540 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.49); 8 head, 596 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 593 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 29 head, 631 lbs., 111.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 352 to 393 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.32); 10 head, 403 to 428 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (137.79); 10 head, 461 to 493 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (128.57); 63 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (127.08); 34 head, 558 to 593 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.58); 32 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.45); 13 head, 715 to 738 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (124.26); 7 head, 728 to 740 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.43) unweaned; 2 head, 810 lbs., 116.00; 3 head, 887 lbs., 105.00; 6 head, 963 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 278 to 280 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.34); 2 head, 295 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 9 head, 308 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (134.98); 5 head, 337 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 14 head, 354 to 393 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.79); 127 head, 400 to 425 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (127.01); 65 head, 422 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 23 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (119.74); 79 head, 502 to 543 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (116.60); 2 head, 548 lbs., 111.00 fleshy; 74 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 113.00 to 126.00 116.01; 22 head, 611 to 643 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (113.65); 20 head, 633 lbs., 101.00 unweaned; 32 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (110.35). Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 353 to 399 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.49; 30 head, 402 to 433 lbs., 107.50 to 116.00 (111.96); 20 head, 433 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 26 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.22); 2 head, 468 lbs., 108.00 unweaned; 29 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.94); 15 head, 552 to 583 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.77).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 205 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 278 to 293 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.49); 7 head, 325 to 344 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (161.66); 24 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (162.15); 8 head, 418 to 438 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (156.91); 5 head, 470 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (154.55); 30 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (128.93); 6 head, 550 to 555 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (124.50); 35 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 120.00 to 144.00 (126.32); 1 head, 660 lbs., 119.00; 10 head, 712 to 735 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (119.73). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 348 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 5 head, 355 to 378 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (148.05); 8 head, 415 to 444 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.81); 4 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (132.34); 36 head, 501 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (122.86); 11 head, 550 to 575 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (120.21); 4 head, 633 to 648 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.02); 6 head, 650 to 669 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (118.35); 7 head, 763 to 798 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.42); 1 head, 805 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 51 head, 431 to 443 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (131.16); 10 head, 478 to 495 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (124.86).
