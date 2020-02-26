The Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,166 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 19, compared to 979 head on Feb. 12 and 550 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $5 to $7 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $3 to $7 higher. The steer calves were selling $7 to $10 higher. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $5 higher. The quality was average to attractive. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 47% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 233 lbs., 232.50 thin fleshed; 16 head, 313 to 333 lbs., 215.00 to 219.00 (216.91); 11 head, 355 to 360 lbs., 217.00 to 220.00 (217.55); 3 head, 358 lbs., 222.50 thin fleshed; 7 head, 384 lbs., 214.00 unweaned; 29 head, 406 to 425 lbs., 205.00 to 208.00 (206.93); 14 head, 400 to 415 lbs., 198.00 to 200.00 (198.79) unweaned; 83 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 187.00 to 192.00 (189.70); 24 head, 457 to 492 lbs., 183.00 to 185.00 (184.03) unweaned; 66 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 181.00 to 188.00 (186.05); 4 head, 501 lbs., 179.00 unweaned; 81 head, 555 to 578 lbs., 171.00 to 176.00 (173.12); 34 head, 569 to 585 lbs., 164.00 to 166.00 (165.00) unweaned; 18 head, 604 to 633 lbs., 162.00 to 175.00 (166.70); 24 head, 650 to 681 lbs., 146.75 to 155.00 (148.00); 44 head, 700 to 734 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (140.97); 20 head, 770 to 793 lbs., 132.00; 13 head, 802 lbs., 132.00; 2 head, 865 lbs., 129.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 281 lbs., 207.50; 10 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 198.00 to 205.00 (199.73); 12 head, 375 to 397 lbs., 199.00 to 204.00 (201.60); 8 head, 371 to 394 lbs., 190.00 unweaned; 30 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 189.00 to 195.00 (191.59); 16 head, 420 to 443 lbs., 185.00 to 186.00 (185.38) unweaned; 26 head, 458 to 492 lbs., 175.00 to 181.50 (177.42); 50 head, 520 to 548 lbs., 172.50 to 178.00 (176.03); 17 head, 594 lbs., 160.00; 43 head, 602 to 639 lbs., 157.50 to 159.00 (158.58); 20 head, 661 to 690 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.23); 35 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (132.93). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 348 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 15 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 173.00 to 185.00 (181.89); 10 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 170.00 to 171.00 (170.59) unweaned; 4 head, 438 to 440 lbs., 170.00 to 172.50 (171.25); 14 head, 462 to 486 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (166.10); 3 head, 488 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 35 head, 502 to 536 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (162.36); 21 head, 590 to 593 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (158.48); 2 head, 595 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 33 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (151.68); 3 head, 672 lbs., 135.00; 2 head, 838 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 225 lbs., 185.00; 6 head, 200 to 234 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 12 head, 277 to 297 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (178.81); 2 head, 284 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 4 heads, 325 to 345 lbs., 177.00 to 180.00 (178.53); 2 head, 303 lbs., 185.00 thin fleshed; 31 head, 371 to 394 lbs., 172.50 to 180.00 (176.46); 61 head, 403 to 433 lbs., 166.00 to 173.00 (168.13); 3 head, 475 lbs., 175.00; 127 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (153.23); 13 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.16); 2 head, 553 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 66 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (127.44); 4 head, 649 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 40 head, 658 to 689 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (127.24); 15 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (122.44); 17 head, 829 lbs., 124.00; 16 head, 889 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 319 to 333 lbs., 162.50 to 175.00 (165.73); 5 head, 346 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 81 head, 351 to 385 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (168.67); 2 head, 365 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 12 head, 415 to 447 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (162.87); 116 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (156.83); 10 head, 525 to 547 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.51); 3 head, 565 lbs., 145.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 265 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 8 head, 325 to 331 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (145.23); 15 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.90); 3 head, 393 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 34 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (155.97); 48 head, 461 to 499 lbs., 147.00 to 152.50 (151.13); 2 head, 465 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 20 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (139.06); 39 head, 562 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.50); 3 head, 587 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 2 head, 783 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 532 to 540 lbs., 166.00 to 168.00 (166.81); 5 head, 603 to 623 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (138.14); 11 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (134.13); 1 head, 720 lbs., 131.00; 1 head, 880 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 930 lbs., 110.00.
